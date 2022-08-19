“Of course, I laugh” – Chelsea manager Tuchel reacts to handshake memes and offers honest opinion of touchline row with Conte 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has played down his apparent spat with Tottenham boss Antonio Conte following a heated clash last weekend.

During a feisty clash between the two London rivals, Tuchel reacted angrily to Conte's celebration as Spurs leveled the clash for the first time in the evening. The German felt there was a foul in the buildup to Tottenham's goal.

The Blues were also denied a clear penalty later on in the encounter before Harry Kane equalized in stoppage time to earn an unlikely point for Tottenham. Tensions boiled over at full-time as Tuchel and Conte engaged in a furious handshake, where neither would release their grip.

Paddy Power @paddypower Conte looks absolutely shocked at the firmness of Tuchel’s handshake Conte looks absolutely shocked at the firmness of Tuchel’s handshake https://t.co/3oJ22GlF9t

Staff and players from both sides were forced to separate the duo, which has since been mocked relentlessly online by social media users who have created memes about the incident.

Ahead of their visit to Leeds United on Sunday, the Chelsea boss was asked in his pre-match press conference whether he was aware of the online mockery. The Blues boss replied (as per Football.London):

“Of course, I laugh. I laugh in the dressing room because it was in the heat of the match. I think it was passion between two men who fought for their team and I hope they don't make more of it, in the context we had a hair pulling before.”

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella Tuchel on the handshake with Conte: "I saw quite some [memes] and everybody here in the building now makes fun of me. It's okay!" #CFC Tuchel on the handshake with Conte: "I saw quite some [memes] and everybody here in the building now makes fun of me. It's okay!" #CFC

Thomas Tuchel 'impressed' by his Chelsea side's display against Tottenham

The Blues made an unconvincing start to the season as they got away with a 1-0 victory at Everton on the opening day before throwing away two points last time out.

Despite his team failing to close out their clash against Tottenham, which they largely dominated, Tuchel was pleased with the Blues' performance. The German tactician declared at his press conference:

"I was impressed with how we played because we talked about how it was clear to know where we are in this period of time with sanctions and so on. Many times, we spoke about it, so I was also not sure."

"In the data and the review of the match, it was important for me to know we can reach that game early. But it's one thing to perform in a match like this, a derby, an emotional match, and then repeat it on a high level."

Chelsea will take on Leeds United next, with both teams on the same number of points after three games. The London side thrashed the hosts 3-0 at Elland Road last term, with Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic and Romelu Lukaku all getting on the scoresheet.

BBC Sport @BBCSport

Contentious equaliser

Conte and Tuchel square-up

Reece James goal

Touchline take-off from Tuchel

96th minute leveller🤯

Conte sent off in a full-time handshake-related tangle🤝🟥



Just a quiet London derby



#CHETOT #BBCFootball Koulibaly screamerContentious equaliserConte and Tuchel square-upReece James goalTouchline take-off from Tuchel96th minute leveller🤯Conte sent off in a full-time handshake-related tangle🤝🟥Just a quiet London derby Koulibaly screamer🚀Contentious equaliser😲Conte and Tuchel square-up💥Reece James goal ⚽Touchline take-off from Tuchel🏃96th minute leveller🤯Conte sent off in a full-time handshake-related tangle🤝🟥Just a quiet London derby😅#CHETOT #BBCFootball https://t.co/x865TVTjDZ

