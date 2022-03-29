"Of course I see Real Madrid eliminating Chelsea" - Los Blancos legend Raul opens up on Madrid's chances in the UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez is bullish about Los Blancos’ chances against Chelsea in the Champions League quarter-finals.

The two sides have had contrasting routes to the last eight. While Chelsea easily overpowered Lille in the Round of 16, Real Madrid came from two goals down in the tie against PSG to emerge 3-2 winners.

The Whites faced Chelsea in the semi-finals last season and were beaten 3-1 on aggregate as the Blues went on to lift the Champions League. Real Madrid will hope to exact a bit of revenge on Thomas Tuchel’s side this season.

Raul explained that Ancelotti’s side are doing well in La Liga, and are ready to eliminate Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

He said:

“Of course I see Madrid eliminating Chelsea. We’re going in first (in La Liga) and the team is in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The team is ready and the most beautiful moment of the season begins. Now everything is going to be decided, it’s time to enjoy”.

Real Madrid may not start as the favorites against Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a better head-to-head record against Ancelotti, which does come as a surprise. The two managers have faced off seven times, with Tuchel winning three games. Ancelotti has won twice, while two games have ended all square.

Like last season, Chelsea are doing well under the German and will fancy their chances.

The Whites were on the back foot against PSG for much of the two-legged tie. That was before Karim Benzema took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half of the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid were also handsomely beaten by Barcelona in the El Clasico before the international break.

Although Ancelotti's side are setting the pace in La Liga, Chelsea have arguably been in better form of late. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues can replicate that after the international break.

Real Madrid could only muster a 1-1 draw in the home leg of the semi-finals against Chelsea last season, and will hope to make home advantage count this time around.

The first of the two legs will be at Stamford Bridge on April 6 before the return leg on April 12.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava