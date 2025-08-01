“Of course; It was four out of four” - Barcelona ace claims Real Madrid are ‘worried’ about them ahead of new season

Barcelona midfielder Gavi believes Real Madrid are worried about the Catalan giants ahead of the new season. He claims that the four El Clásico defeats and the lack of silverware last season were why Los Blancos have spent big this summer.
Speaking in an interview with AS, Gavi opened up about Real Madrid's summer spending. He also praised the Los Blancos squad ahead of the new season and said:
"Of course, they're worried. It was four out of four, and that's never happened before. And it's understandable that they're worried. In the end, we were spectacular last season and they didn't win anything. This year they've reinforced themselves with some very good players, to be honest, but we'll see what they'll do this season. They have a great team, but we have to be ourselves, and that's it."
Barcelona defeated Real Madrid both times in LaLiga last term, and also in the Supercopa de España and the Copa del Rey final.
To strengthen themselves ahead of the new term, Los Blancos have signed Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alvaro Carreras and Franco Mastantuono, with Gonzalo Garcia promoted from Castilla.
Meanwhile, Barcelona have signed just Joan Garcia permanently this summer, while Marcus Rashford has been brought on loan from Manchester United
Lamine Yamal on Barcelona beating Real Madrid last season
Lamine Yamal spoke to the media earlier this summer about facing Real Madrid. He claimed that Barcelona's 4-3 win over Los Blancos was their best El Clásico win last season.
The Barcelona teenager added that it was a childhood dream of his to beat Real and said (via Barca Universal):
"Winning against Real Madrid is always something very special, something you dream about since you're a kid. The team is very competitive; we've proven that. In the Clasico, you have extra motivation, and we left the Whites without touching the ball for 25 minutes in our own half. At Camp Nou, it will be even easier for people to come and enjoy it.
"Losing a final at the beginning of the year against our biggest rival would have been difficult, but coming out on top was very good for the team. It was the first match in which I truly struggled, although I also enjoyed it."
Hansi Flick's side won the Copa del Rey and LaLiga titles last season. They finished four points clear of Real Madrid after a sinusoidal league season, which also saw Atletico Madrid take the top spot briefly.