“Of course, it’s our responsibility what happened” – Chelsea star makes honest admission about Thomas Tuchel sacking

Chelsea vice-captain Jorginho has admitted that players should take responsibility for the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are set to embark on a new era under their new manager Graham Potter following the dismissal of their former manager.

The German was sacked by the West London club last week after a 1-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Potter was appointed as the replacement for the Champions League-winning manager the following day.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table and have won just three of their seven matches in all competitions this season.

Jorginho has claimed that players need to take the blame as Tuchel is not the only one responsible for Chelsea's poor form this season.

The Italian spoke at a press conference ahead of the Blues' home fixture against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday (September 14). As quoted by Football.London, he said:

“Of course, we're a team. So it's not one person responsible for what happened. We are a team and a group on the pitch. Of course, it's our responsibility what happened.”

Potter will be in charge at Chelsea for the first time on Wednesday against Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Matthias Jaissle's side held Serie A champions AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in their first group stage game last week.

Chelsea's shock loss against Dinamo Zagreb has made the equation of Group E quite interesting as the Blues sit at the bottom of the group.

Potter saw what would've been his first game in charge postponed when their visit to Fulham on September 10 was postponed following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

The Blues' game against Liverpool on September 18 has also been postponed due to a lack of police resources ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Graham Potter has big shoes to fill at Chelsea

Graham Potter established himself as one of the finest English managers during his time at Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Seagulls made significant improvements under the former Swansea City manager since he took charge at the Amex Stadium in 2019.

Under the 47-year-old manager, Brighton played fantastic front-footed football with plenty of possession of the ball. They finished ninth in the league table last season, their highest ever finish in the Premier League.

However, it will be quite a challenge for the Englishman at a much bigger club like Chelsea where demands will be far greater.

Thomas Tuchel won the Blues their second Champions League trophy as well as the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The London giants also made it to two FA Cup finals and one League Cup final under the German.

Despite spending such a short amount of time, Tuchel had plenty of success at Stamford Bridge and was still axed after a blip in form.

We will have to wait and see how Potter does at Stamford Bridge but he has surely taken up a big challenge.

