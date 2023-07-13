“Of course USA bottled it, they have an Arsenal player” - Fans react as USMNT lose Gold Cup semifinal to Panama on penalties 

Fans took a jibe at Arsenal as the USMNT lost the semi-final of the Gold Cup against Panama (5-4 on penalties). The USMNT is catching strays online following the defeat.

The match ended goalless after the regulation 90 minutes. Ivan Anderson then scored in the 99th minute to give Panama the lead. Jesus Ferreira, however, restored parity as he struck in the 105th minute.

The game headed to penalties and the USMNT succumbed to a defeat. Jesus Ferreira and Cristian Roldan missed their spot kicks. While Cristian Martinez missed for Panama, they converted all the other kicks.

The USMNT's last-four exit triggered reactions from fans across social media. One of them wrote on Twitter by taking a jibe at goalkeeper Matt Turner:

"Of course USA bottled it, they have an arsenal player at keeper."

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after the USMNT's defeat against Panama in the semi-finals of the Gold Cup:

💮 @hoodedharden @brfootball Of course USA bottled it, they have an arsenal player at keeper @brfootball Of course USA bottled it, they have an arsenal player at keeper 😭😭

Don't shoot @kingrooku @brfootball The USA deserved this, fielding players below par, disrespecting the competition, good for them. @brfootball The USA deserved this, fielding players below par, disrespecting the competition, good for them.

NKHub2022 @itsfootball48 @brfootball Way to go Panama! Although I see trouble on the Horizon in both Mexico and Jamaica. Gonna be an interesting Final though that's for sure. @brfootball Way to go Panama! Although I see trouble on the Horizon in both Mexico and Jamaica. Gonna be an interesting Final though that's for sure.

G&C @CHICKENBONE4L @brfootball Incoming USA fans saying it's their Z team @brfootball Incoming USA fans saying it's their Z team

KILLUMINATI⁉️ @elchuloculo @brfootball But I thought the United States had the depth in CONCACAF???🤣 @brfootball But I thought the United States had the depth in CONCACAF???🤣

Osuna💰 @DudeImProx @brfootball enjoy watching Mexico win the cup @BleacherReport “C tEaM” “D tEaM”enjoy watching Mexico win the cup @brfootball @BleacherReport “C tEaM” “D tEaM” 😭 enjoy watching Mexico win the cup

Arsenal's Matt Turner was the hero for USMNT in Gold Cup quarter-finals against Canada

Matt Turner and the USMNT were on the losing end for the clash against Panama. The Arsenal goalkeeper, however, was the hero of the match when the US defeated Canada in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

After the last-eight clash ended in a 2-2 stalemate at extra time, the match headed to penalties. Turner pulled a rabbit out of his hat, making three saves from the spot. The goalkeeper took to social media as he wrote:

"Talk about a🎢 of emotion! One of the best nights of my playing career! Honestly overwhelmed with the love. Quick turnaround and we go again, thank you Cincy and see you soon San Diego! ❤️🤍💙".

Matt Turner is a back-up to Aaron Ramsdale for the Gunners. He has so far made only seven appearances for the North Londoners, keeping four clean sheets. However, his performances in the Gold Cup were notable. Hence, the question may arise whether Turner should look to pursue his future elsewhere in the hunt for more game time.

