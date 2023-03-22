"Of course, he will be a good skipper" - Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate backs PSG's Kylian Mbappe to be an amazing captain for French national team

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate recently backed the decision to appoint compatriot Kylian Mbappe as the new captain of the French football team.

Manager Didier Deschamps announced the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward as the captain on Tuesday, March 21. The forward takes over from Hugo Lloris, who announced his retirement after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There are concerns among some fans and pundits that Mbappe might not be the right choice for such a big responsibility. Centre-back Konate, however, has complete faith in the prolific forward, as he said (via GOAL):

“Even if I had a say in this, it would not change a thing. It’s the coach’s decision but I’m very happy. Honestly, Kylian deserves it. We’re unanimous on this. He deserves it with what he’s done at the World Cup and with PSG as well."

He added:

"He’s a very good leader, on and off the pitch. He’s a young lad who loves to laugh and have fun, nothing more. He’s a very good person. Some may think he’s arrogant. It’s something I was asked about in my club and elsewhere. To them, I say ‘Are you crazy? He’s so nice.’ Of course, he will be a good skipper.”

Mbappe has scored 36 goals and provided 23 assists in 66 caps for France. He helped them win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

The PSG talisman also won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final against champions Argentina.

He will lead France for the first time against the Netherlands in the UEFA Euro Qualifiers on Friday, March 24.

Didier Deschamps back Kylian Mbappe to lead the French national side

As per ESPN, manager Deschamps spoke to the former AS Monaco forward before announcing his decision to appoint him captain. He also spoke with Antoine Griezmann, who will be the vice-captain.

Making the announcement in an interview with Telefoot, the Les Bleus manager said:

“Kylian Mbappe is the new captain of the Blues. Antoine Griezmann is the vice-captain. Kylian meets all the boxes to have this responsibility. On the field as in group life, by being a unifying element."

Mbappe did lead France once during their UEFA Nations League clash against Denmark last year.

He will now take over from Lloris, who captained the side for 14 years, as Les Bleus prepare for their upcoming UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

