“Off the ball, he is picture perfect tactically, technically”, “He is willing to play anywhere” – Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole agree while naming most important Chelsea player 

Joe Cole and Rio Ferdinand have hailed Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount as the most important player for the Blues.

The England international had a brilliant game for the Blues on Wednesday night as he provided two assists against AC Milan. Chelsea beat the Serie A champions 2-0 in the Champions League.

Mount has seen his form improve following the arrival of Graham Potter. Former Chelsea winger Joe Cole has heaped praise on the 23-year-old for earning the trust of yet another manager.

Cole has also insisted that Mount has been the cream of the crop for the Blues under Potter thanks to his all-round game. He told BT Sport, as quoted by Football.London:

"Another manager has come into Chelsea and another manager has deemed him vitally important to his team."

"He picks up pockets [of space], can play off the left, off the right, he is finding passes. Unless you stand and study Mason Mount, you don’t appreciate what he does."

Cole added:

"Off the ball, he is picture perfect tactically, technically. Everything about him says he should be the focal point of this team. He has been the pick of the bunch in the Potter regime."

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has also echoed Joe Cole.

Ferdinand has hailed the attitude and work rate of the creative midfielder and backed him to become even better. He said:

"He is willing to play anywhere and when you are like that, he doesn’t moan and he puts in the work wherever you play him. Yes, we would like to see more goals from him this season, once he starts building that he will be the main part of this Chelsea team."

Chelsea have a gem of a player in Mason Mount

It cannot be a coincidence that Mason Mount has been a favorite of every manager he has played under so far in his career.

Former Chelsea managers Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel clearly admired the attacking midfielder and Graham Potter has also shown his trust in the Englishman.

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com



𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐞 Mason Mount has the most assists of any English player since the start of the 2021/22 season - 19 assists.𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐞 Mason Mount has the most assists of any English player since the start of the 2021/22 season - 19 assists.𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐬𝐞 🌟 https://t.co/sKYYh51Uqu

Mount has also become a key player in Gareth Southgate's England side over the last couple of years.

As reported by The Guardian, the West London club are looking to open formal talks with the midfielder over a new long-term deal.

The midfielder is contracted at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2024 and the club are aware of the interest in him from European elites.

