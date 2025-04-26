“Off the pitch he’s so nice” - Jurrien Timber names Arsenal teammate who is like a ‘lion’ on the pitch

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has said that Myles Lewis-Skelly turns into a lion on the pitch. The English defender broke into the scenes at the Emirates this season and has been heavily involved.
Lewis-Skelly has already appeared 33 times across competitions for the Gunners' senior team this campaign, registering one goal and two assists so far. The 18-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances and made the left-back position his own.
His efforts have even seen him compared to former Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole. Lewis-Skelly has also been embroiled in controversy with some of his behavior on the pitch, including mocking Erling Haaland's celebration.
However, speaking recently as cited by TBR Football, Timber insisted that the Englishman is very reserved off the pitch.
“It’s incredible, it’s incredible with him, I want to say he’s a kid, but he’s not a kid anymore, I think he’s so mature, he’s special you know. He does it on the biggest stage, he just does it. Off the pitch he’s so nice and kind, you don’t see the lion that comes out on the pitch, which I love to see, The whole backline the level is insane, we push each other and I’m lucky to be a part of it,” said Timber.
Arsenal next face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates.
Arsenal eyeing a LaLiga midfielder this summer: Reports
Arsenal remain confident of securing the services of Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to ESPN. The Spanish midfielder is wanted at Real Madrid as well, but the Gunners are certain that they can win the race for the player.
Zubimendi has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent seasons, and reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his deal. The north London side are eyeing him as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey, who is out of contract this summer.
Mikel Arteta recently revealed that the club are eager to tie the Ghanaian down to a new deal. However, it is unclear whether the two parties can reach an agreement and Zubimendi's arrival could help ease matters.
Los Blancos have recently entered the race for the 26-year-old, while Liverpool are eyeing him with interest as well. However, the report adds that Arsenal are already in advanced negotiations to beat the competition to the player's signature.