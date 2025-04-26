“Off the pitch he’s so nice” - Jurrien Timber names Arsenal teammate who is like a ‘lion’ on the pitch

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has said that Myles Lewis-Skelly turns into a lion on the pitch. The English defender broke into the scenes at the Emirates this season and has been heavily involved.

Ad

Lewis-Skelly has already appeared 33 times across competitions for the Gunners' senior team this campaign, registering one goal and two assists so far. The 18-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances and made the left-back position his own.

His efforts have even seen him compared to former Arsenal full-back Ashley Cole. Lewis-Skelly has also been embroiled in controversy with some of his behavior on the pitch, including mocking Erling Haaland's celebration.

Ad

Trending

However, speaking recently as cited by TBR Football, Timber insisted that the Englishman is very reserved off the pitch.

“It’s incredible, it’s incredible with him, I want to say he’s a kid, but he’s not a kid anymore, I think he’s so mature, he’s special you know. He does it on the biggest stage, he just does it. Off the pitch he’s so nice and kind, you don’t see the lion that comes out on the pitch, which I love to see, The whole backline the level is insane, we push each other and I’m lucky to be a part of it,” said Timber.

Ad

Arsenal next face Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates.

Arsenal eyeing a LaLiga midfielder this summer: Reports

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal remain confident of securing the services of Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to ESPN. The Spanish midfielder is wanted at Real Madrid as well, but the Gunners are certain that they can win the race for the player.

Ad

Zubimendi has been one of the best midfielders in Europe in recent seasons, and reportedly has a €60 million release clause in his deal. The north London side are eyeing him as a possible replacement for Thomas Partey, who is out of contract this summer.

Mikel Arteta recently revealed that the club are eager to tie the Ghanaian down to a new deal. However, it is unclear whether the two parties can reach an agreement and Zubimendi's arrival could help ease matters.

Los Blancos have recently entered the race for the 26-year-old, while Liverpool are eyeing him with interest as well. However, the report adds that Arsenal are already in advanced negotiations to beat the competition to the player's signature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More