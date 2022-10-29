"Offer them the £150 million" - Tottenham backed to make sensational move for Real Madrid and Liverpool target

Tottenham Hotspur expert John Wenham has backed the club to make a move for reported Real Madrid and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

The England international has been one of the biggest young names in the footballing world in recent times. Known for his tenacity and ability on the ball, Bellingham has played 108 matches across competitions for Borussia Dortmund, registering 18 goals and 20 assists.

He has been widely linked with a potential move to Real Madrid or Liverpool next summer.

However, Wenham, who runs the "Lilywhite Rose" page on social media, believes Spurs should show some ambition and make an attempt to sign Bellingham next summer. He told Football Insider:

“Jude Bellingham, let’s call up Dortmund and don’t forget we have beaten Dortmund in the last times we have played them.

“If we called up Dortmund and said we would offer them the £150million and we told Bellingham that he could be the star man for us, in a couple of years he might be captain, that sort of thing, get in his ear.”

He added:

“Tell him to come down, come and play in London and if he wants to move to Real Madrid in a few years’ time, 'Fine, we won’t stop you.'”

Wenham stated that Tottenham have the money but need to show ambition in the transfer market to take their club to the next level. He said:

“Where is the ambition to make those signings that would really elevate us as a club? We have the money to do it as well. I don’t think Bellingham is unrealistic. When you have our stadium, when you play in London, when you finish in the top four, I don’t think it is unrealistic to ask those questions.”

He concluded:

“If the answer is no [and] you have still asked the question, fair enough. I want us to show ambition.”

Bellingham has been in great form this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



…it’s just October, he’s supposed to be a midfielder and he’s still 19.



Jude Bellingham has already scored 8 goals this season — including four in Champions League. 🟡⚫️⭐️ #BVB

…it's just October, he's supposed to be a midfielder and he's still 19.

Jude will probably become the most expensive midfielder ever.

Journalist claims Jude Bellingham will join Real Madrid instead of Liverpool

As per journalist Dean Jones, Bellingham is likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

He told Ranks FC Podcast (via HITC):

“Maybe, but I’m pretty sure that Jude Bellingham is going to end up at Real Madrid, so I don’t think he’s going to Liverpool anyway."

Real Madrid have already signed Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in recent years, while Fede Valverde has taken his game to new levels this season. With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos aging and Casemiro departing the club, they could form a new young core with Bellingham and the aforementioned trio.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have struggled so far this season, with their midfield acting as a key factor. Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner and Fabinho have either had injury issues or have failed to perform at the highest level at times.

They need to add younger midfielders with a goal threat to their team and Bellingham seems to be high on Liverpool's priority list.

