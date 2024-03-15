"Offers nothing", "Was soo terrible" - Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate for his 'awful performance' in 1-0 Al-Ahli win

Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate Abdulrahman Ghareeb has come in for criticism despite Al-Nassr's 1-0 win against Al-Ahli tonight (March 15).

Luis Castro's side returned to winning ways and put their elimination from the AFC Champions League behind them. Ronaldo scored the only goal of the game, tucking away a 68th-minute penalty at King Abdullah Sports City.

It was a cagey affair between the two sides with both eager to get themselves closer to runaway league leaders Al-Hilal. Al-Alami's victory took them to within nine points of Jorge Jesus' men.

However, fans weren't too impressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Ghareeb and took aim at the Saudi winger's performance. The 26-year-old won just three of 11 ground duels and completed one of seven dribble attempts.

Ghareeb has been a mainstay in Castro's side this season, appearing 30 times across competitions. He's registered five goals and nine assists and has been at the club since August 2022.

The 21-cap Saudi Arabia international may be wary of upsetting Ronaldo with haphazard performances. He touched on the mentality of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner last season:

"He gets angry if he loses in training despite having won many European championships and individual titles. This is in addition to his early attendance at training before many others."

Ghareeb certainly has incurred the wrath of fans with one giving a grim verdict:

"Ghareeb was soo terrible."

Another fan feels the winger doesn't offer enough:

"Ghareeb offers nothing."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Ghareeb's outing in Al-Nassr's win against Al-Ahli:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Alan Shearer ranks Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo as the fifth-best winger in PL history

Cristiano Ronaldo won three Premier League titles.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still rolling back the years aged 39 at Al-Nassr. His goal tonight took him to 50 goals in 58 games across competitions. He's the Saudi Pro League's top scorer with 23 goals in 22 games.

The five-time UEFA Champions League winner's meteoric rise began at Manchester United. The Portugal captain enjoyed a sensational first spell at Old Trafford, bagging 118 goals and 43 assists in 292 games, winning three Premier League titles.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer was tasked with ranking his top 10 Premier League wingers in history. He selected Ronaldo in fifth place much to the surprise of former Manchester City defender Micah Richards who said (via The Daily Star):

"Guys, are you watching? BBC's number one pundit has put Ronaldo fifth! Number one pundit in the BBC!"

Shearer pointed out that he was assessing the Premier League only. He chose David Beckham fourth, Eden Hazard third, Mohamed Salah second, and Ryan Giggs first.