Official: Barcelona launch new home kit for 2020/21 season

Barcelona's official home kit for the 2020/21 La Liga season has been unveiled by the club and the new design is driving fans wild on social media. The fascinating jersey released by Barcelona earlier today is arguably one of the best home kits designed by the club in nearly a decade.

Barcelona's home kits have been hit-and-miss with the club's passionate fanbase over the past few years. The new kits will be worn by Barcelona's superstars at the Camp Nou throughout the 2020/21 campaign.

A video released by Barcelona's official Twitter account has the likes of Sergi Roberto, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, and Lionel Messi posing with the striking jersey.

The video clip also features superstars Lieke Martens and Asisat Oshoala from FC Barcelona Femeni. The Catalan club has certainly created a stir on social media and has finally made the fans happy with a stunning kit.

Barcelona's new home kit pays tribute to the 2010/11 season

Barcelona had a successful season in 2011

Barcelona's new home kit is strikingly similar to the club's famous kit from the 2010/11 season. The vintage Barcelona outfit is a favourite among the fanbase and the club's 2020/21 home kit has been released as a reminder of one of the greatest Barcelona teams in history.

The new kit is adorned with the traditional Blaugrana stripes and does justice to the club's rich history. Barcelona had an immensely successful and trophy-laden 2010/11 season and the fans immediately pointed out the similarity between the two kits.

Under the legendary Pep Guardiola, Barcelona won the La Liga title and the Champions League in 2011 and did it in mesmerising fashion. The Catalans were virtually unstoppable under the Catalan manager and fans hope that the new kit is an indication that the club is returning to its famous roots.

In addition to the official new home kit, social media leaks have revealed that Barcelona has done away with the green jersey used by the club this season. The Blaugrana will be seen wearing a black away kit and a pink third kit next year.

Barcelona's successful kit release will do little to solve the club's problems on the pitch, however. The Catalans have not had the best of seasons and have been underwhelming at critical junctures this year.

Barcelona is currently four points behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table and will relinquish the title to its arch-rivals if Los Blancos manage to pick up a victory against Villarreal on Thursday.

Barcelona has not been at its best this season

The Catalan giants face Osasuna on Thursday and may not have much to play for against the mid-table side. Quique Setien can use the two remaining league fixtures to experiment with Barcelona's tactics and formations as the club looks towards the Champions League fixtures next month.

In what has been a dismal season by Barcelona's extraordinarily lofty standards, the new home kit has provided an oasis of hope for followers of the club and has generated plenty of excitement within the fanbase.

