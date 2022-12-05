Official: Chelsea confirm 25-man squad set to travel to Abu Dhabi for training camp

Chelsea have announced a squad of 25 players who have traveled to Abu Dhabi for a training camp in warm weather. Along with a week of training, the Blues will face off against Aston Villa in the CBF | Al Wahda Challenge Cup before they return to the UK, according to Football.london.

Chelsea star Reece James is suffering a knee injury while N'Golo Kante is sidelined with a hamstring injury. The duo will travel with the squad and will continue their rehabilitation in Abu Dhabi.

Players like Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marc Cucurella were not called up by their national side and will attend the training camp as well. Ben Chilwell will also be continuing his rehab in the Middle East after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier this season.

The full team that has traveled for the Blues' training camp can be seen below:

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Marcus Bettinelli, Eddie Beach, Bashir Humphreys, Alfie Gilchrist, Trevoh Chalobah, Dion Rankine, Josh Brooking, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Lewis Hall, Cesare Casadei, Charlie Webster, Ben Elliott, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Carney Chukwuemeka, Omari Hutchinson, Malik Mothersille, Mason Burstow, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Armando Broja.

Chelsea captain breaks silence on failed Barcelona move

Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta recently opened up about his failed move to Barcelona. The Spanish defender's contract expired in the summer and he was heavily linked with a move to Catalonia.

However, the Spaniard penned a new contract that will see him remain at Stamford Bridge until 2024. The defender has now explained his reasons for staying in west London and said (via GOAL):

"At Chelsea, if I had played less than 30 games and then I was already a free agent. It had never happened to me in my life. The new owners arrived and they showed me the desire to stay for me.”

