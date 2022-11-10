Official: Greg Berhalter names 26-man USA squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

The USA men's national team (USMNT) have named their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to commence later this month.

Coach Greg Berhalter has picked most of the stars who played a starring role in the team's fairytale run in the qualifiers. Many of the players on the roster have also featured for top European sides this season.

The biggest name in the USA's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is skipper and Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic. Also present are on-loan Barcelona defender Sergino Dest, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna.

Arsenal back-up goalkeeper Matt Turner has also made it into the squad, as have Leeds United duo Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.

Here is USMNT's full squad for the upcoming World Cup:-

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner.

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergino Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman.

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan.

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright.

USA face tricky 2022 FIFA World Cup draw

The USA undoubtedly have a talented squad. They also largely sailed through their qualifying campaign, losing just twice in 14 matches to finish with 25 points.

It was good enough for the third spot in the CONCACAF qualifying table and direct qualification into the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, in what will be their first men's World Cup appearance since 2014, they have been handed a tricky draw. The USA have been drawn alongside England, Wales and Iran in Group B.

The Three Lions will be favorites to top the group, which could leave the Stars and Stripes fighting with the Welsh side for the second spot.

Greg Berlharter's side will kick off their World Cup campaign against Wales on November 21. They will then take on England on November 25 before closing their group-stage sojourn with a clash against Iran on November 29.

