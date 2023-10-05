OFFICIAL: Lionel Messi included in Argentina squad to face Paraguay and Peru despite recent absence through injury

Argentina captain and talisman Lionel Messi has been included in the squad for this month's international engagements by manager Lionel Scaloni. This comes after the Inter Miami forward has appeared only once for his club since the last international break in September.

World champions Argentina are in the process of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and will face Paraguay and Peru this month. La Albiceleste defeated Ecuador and Bolivia in the first round of qualifiers last month, with Messi featuring in the first game.

Lionel Scaloni has invited Lionel Messi despite the 36-year-old boasting only 37 minutes of football since September 8. He played and scored in the match against Ecuador on that day before he was substituted due to fatigue in the closing stages.

Scaloni has named 33 players in the squad, including Inter Miami youngster Facundo Farias, Lucas Esquivel, Marco Pellegrino, Carlos Alcaraz, and Bruno Zapelli. The youngsters will train with the U-23 side managed by former Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano, according to journalist Esteban Edul.

Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on October 13 before traveling to Lima to face Peru five days later. La Albiceleste will be without iconic forward Angel Di Maria for both games due to injury.

Scaloni will also be without Angel Correa and the injured Lisandro Martinez for both games.

Lionel Messi set to feature for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers

After captaining Argentina to World Cup glory last winter, Lionel Messi revealed that he does not intend to retire anytime soon. He has continued to represent his country since and is in his best goalscoring form for La Albiceleste.

Messi has missed each of Inter Miami's last four games, with the club's Argentine manager Gérardo Martino wary of aggravating his problem. The forward is expected to make his return from injury when the side face FC Cincinnati in the MLS on October 7.

Argentina have started their qualifying campaign in excellent fashion, with six points from two games. The World No. 1 team didn't need Lionel Messi to defeat Bolivia at their La Paz home, showing their strength in depth.

Paraguay and Peru aren't expected to provide stern tests for Argentina in their upcoming games either. Scaloni's side have won each of their last 12 games since losing their opening game in Qatar to Saudi Arabia. They are firm favorites to win both games this month as well.