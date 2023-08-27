Official: Lionel Messi to miss 3 Inter Miami games in September, confirms Tata Martino

Fans may still be celebrating Lionel Messi's effort in Inter Miami's 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls, but Tata Martino's latest announcement will give them pause. The Herons manager has now confirmed that the legendary playmaker will not grace the pitch for three upcoming matches in September.

When Messi came into the game during the second half against the Red Bulls, he impressed immediately with a decisive debut goal in Major League Soccer (MLS). Yet, fans may have to savor this memory for a while as Martino has revealed his plans for their leader's near future.

Speaking to the press after the game, Tata Martino stated (via Favian Renkel):

"Lionel Messi is going to miss at least 3 games, he will get called up for his national team."

The world-class playmaker will likely receive the call to serve his home country Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers, starting next month. The Albiceleste will compete against Ecuador and Bolivia this September, followed by games against Paraguay and Peru in October.

Argentinal will then lock horns with rivals Uruguay and Brazil in November, and Lionel Messi's participation in these games is almost guaranteed. This will put Inter Miami in a delicate situation, but Tata Martino has openly told his players that they will need to get "accustomed to winning" without consistently relying on Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi scores from the bench on electrifying MLS debut for Inter Miami

After a week that saw Inter Miami secure the Leagues Cup and clinch a spot in the US Open Cup final, manager Tata Martino opted for caution. He decided to give the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner some much-needed rest.

Finally taking the field in the 60th minute, he orchestrated a marvelous goal, helping Inter Miami coast to a 2-0 victory. In the 89th minute, just when the Red Bulls thought they had weathered the worst, Messi shattered their defense with a goal reminiscent of his peak Barcelona days.

It was an elegant team effort that finally found its climax in the boot of the Argentine virtuoso. Although Messi had previously netted decisive goals in other competitions for Inter Miami, this was his inaugural goal in an MLS regular-season game.

So far, the legendary forward has made his mark in the USA, scoring a stunning 11 goals and providing six assists in just nine appearances for Miami.

Both times he has come from the bench, Lionel Messi has managed to score a late effort, including a truly stunning free-kick in injury time against Cruz Azul.