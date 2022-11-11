Official: Luis Enrique announces 26-man Spain squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar as PSG and Liverpool superstars miss out

Spain have announced their 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos and Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara are notable absentees.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar in less than 10 days' time. All 32 participants from five different confederations are preparing for the commencement of the tournament.

Several teams, including Brazil, France and England, have already named their final squad for the competition. Spain have become the latest side to reveal their 26-man roster for the tournament.

Luis Enrique is taking three goalkeepers with him to Qatar, with Robert Sanchez, Unai Simon and David Raya all named in the team. Manchester United's David de Gea even failed to earn a place in the team's preliminary squad.

La Roja have two right-backs in their ranks in the shape of Cesar Azpilicueta and Dani Carvajal. Barcelona's Jordi Alba and Valencia's Jose Gaya are their two options on the opposite side.

Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres and Hugo Guillamon are the four centre-backs in the team, while Ramos has been left out. Spain have two renowned defensive midfielders on their roster, with Sergio Busquets and Rodri called up by Enrique.

Gavi, Pedri, Koko, Carlos Soler and Marcos Llorente are their other midfield options. Liverpool star Thiago has notably missed out on a place in Enrique's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

The 2010 World Cup winners have eight forwards in their ranks, with Alvaro Morata being the only established centre-forward. They also have Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo and Ansu Fati on their roster.

It is worth noting that there are seven Barcelona players in Enrique's squad for the World Cup. Real Madrid, on other hand, have just two players going to Qatar with La Roja.

Spain kick off FIFA World Cup against Costa Rica

Spain will kick off their FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar on 23rd November. They are scheduled to face Central American side Costa Rica in their first match of the tournament.

Enrique's side will also face 2014 World Cup champions Germany in the group stages of the competition. They will also go up against an Asian side in the first round in the shape of Japan.

La Roja will be hopeful of earning a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup without much trouble. It remains to be seen if Enrique's decision to leave Ramos and Thiago will come back to haunt him.

