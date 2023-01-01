Official: Newcastle recall Martin Dubravka from Manchester United loan spell

Newcastle United have announced that they have recalled goalkeeper Martin Dubravka prior to the end of his loan spell with Manchester United.

Dubravka joined the Red Devils in the summer as a back-up goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal. The Slovakian made just two appearances, both in the EFL Cup, for Erik ten Hag's side during the first half of the 2022-23 season.

The first of those matches was a 4-2 win over Aston Villa, while the second was a 3-0 success over EFL Championship leaders Burnley.

Dubravka has also made Manchester United's bench in seven Premier League matches and five UEFA Europa League contests. However, he failed to make the squad for each of their last three league fixtures.

Newcastle United released a statement on January 1, the first day of the winter transfer window, to announce Dubravka's premature return. It read:

"Martin Dúbravka has been recalled from his season-long loan spell with Manchester United. The Slovakia international goalkeeper joined the Red Devils on a temporary basis in September and made two appearances under Erik ten Hag."

Newcastle United FC @NUFC 🧤 Martin Dúbravka has returned to #NUFC after being recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United. 🧤 Martin Dúbravka has returned to #NUFC after being recalled from his loan spell with Manchester United.

The final part of the statement indicated that he is likely to be second-choice for the Magpies:

"[He] will now provide further competition for Nick Pope, who kept his ninth league clean sheet of the season - the most in the Premier League - in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Leeds."

Martin Dubravka notably didn't play a single match for Newcastle prior to his loan move to Old Trafford.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have looked solid since returning to action

Manchester United and Newcastle United are firmly embroiled in what is expected to be a competitive race for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season. Both teams have staged solid returns to league action following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Red Devils first took on Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on December 27. Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred gave Erik ten Hag's men a comfortable 3-0 victory.

They followed that up with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux on New Year's Eve courtesy of Rashford's 76th-minute winner. The 13-time Premier League winners now sit fourth in the standings with 32 points from 16 matches.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, beat Leicester City 3-0 at the King Power Stadium in their first Premier League encounter after the World Cup on December 26. Chris Wood, Miguel Almiron and Joelinton all found the back of the net in the opening 32 minutes to seal the win.

The Magpies then drew 0-0 with relegation-threatened Leeds United at St. James' Park on December 31. Eddie Howe's troops are third in the league standings with 34 points from 17 matches.

Poll : 0 votes