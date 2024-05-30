Official: Uruguay icon Edinson Cavani announces retirement from international football

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has announced his retirement from international football after a dazzling spell. He will now only focus on club football with Argentine side Boca Juniors.

Cavani, 37, is one of the most iconic strikers of the modern era. He is a bona-fied legend of Uruguayan's national team. He has made 136 appearances for his country, scoring 58 goals and providing 17 assists. He won the 2011 Copa America with Uruguay as well.

However, his journey in international football comes to an end. Edinson Cavani wrote on social media:

"The road travelled is my greatest reward."

Cavani, however, will continue playing club football. He has represented Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and more during his career. He is PSG's all-time second-highest goalscorer with 200 goals in 301 games, only behind Kylian Mbappe with 256. Cavani is also a Napoli icon, having registered 2014 goals and 14 assists in 138 games for them.

Edinson Cavani pens an emotional message to the fans

Edinson Cavani is an icon of Uruguayan and world football. He penned a heartfelt emotional message to announce his retirement from the international scene. He wrote (via India Today):

"My dear Celestial: I just want to than you for every lesson you made me experience in your process. I don't want to extend. Today there are few words but deep feelings. Thanks to each of the people who were part of this path for many years."

He added:

"I was always and will always be blessed to wear this shirtto represent what I love the most in El Murido, my country. They were undoubtedly many precious years. I would have a thousand things to say, tell and remember, but today I want to dedicate myself to this new stage of my career and give everything where I have to be."

He continued:

"Today I decide to take a step aside, but I will always follow them with a beating heart, like when it was my turn to go onto the field. With this beautiful t-shirt. I send a big hug to all my people, up the celeste."

Cavani, apart from winning the 2011 Copa America, also finished as the CONMEBOL top scorer for the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with 10 goals. His performance against Portugal during the tournament in Russia was special as he scored a brace in a 2-1 win for Uruguay.