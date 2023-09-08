"Officially better than Bellingham", "Barcelona's future is in safe hands" - Fans hail Lamine Yamal as he scores on debut for Spain in Euro qualifier

Fans on Twitter reacted as Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal scored for Spain on his competitive debut. Yamal, 16, made his debut during the UEFA Euroo 2024 qualifier win against Georgia on Friday.

The youngster was on the scoresheet in the 7-1 rout, with striker Alvaro Morata starring with a hat-trick for Luis de la Fuente's team. In the process, Yamal became the youngest player for Spain to make his senior debut. He also became the youngest to score for La Roja.

Fans reacted on X, with one proclaiming the 16-year-old to be even better than Real Madrid new signing Jude Bellingham: The fan tweeted:

"Yamal officially better than Bellingham."

Another commented:

"Spain and Barcelona’s future is in safe hands."

What Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal said about his aspirations with Spain

Lamine Yamal has made clear his goals about what he wishes to achieve at the international level with Spain. He's keen on winning the UEFA Euros and FIFA World Cup.

Yamal has become the youngest player to represent La Roja at the senior level. Speaking about his aspirations with the national team, Yamal said (as per Morocco News):

“I have always played for Spain, since the under-15s. I have always been clear, I want to play for Spain. Win a European Championship, a World Cup, and everything that is possible.”

He added:

“It’s incredible to experience this. I want to make the most of it. Since I was in the youth team, I played against much bigger players. She (his mother) told me to be careful. But I always tell her to trust me."

Yamal is one of the brightest prospects in Spanish football. His talent is undeniable, and he has been touted to have a bright career for both Barca and Spain.