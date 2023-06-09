“Often in football the talent supersedes the behaviour” – Pundit offers interesting Mason Greenwood advice to Manchester United

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood could reportedly be sent out on loan. He has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce (according to Mirror). Pundit Simon Jordan has now said that a move to Turkey could help Greenwood rejuvenate his career.

Greenwood hasn't played competitive football since the start of 2022. He was accused of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and sexual abuse by his partner Harriet Robson.

Crown Prosecution Service acquitted the player of those charges earlier this year. Speaking about Greenwood, Jordan told talkSPORT:

"It's a way of giving the player an opportunity to play football and to take him out of the inevitable spotlight. The tragedy for this boy is that it has all played out in the public domain before he was given the opportunity to have any sort of anonymity, i.e before you are in a position to be charged with something and then when you are charged, then anonymity falls away."

Jordan added:

"He was arrested, and we all got to hear the audio of some of the circumstances the allegations were built around. That's all fallen away, and we can question the motivations about why it has fallen away and how we got ourselves into this situation."

He concluded:

"We've got a boy who has put himself in a way of, I don’t think, the greatest of behaviours listening to those audio tapes, and I also don’t think the best of behaviours when he was away with England in Reykjavik. But we’ve got a very talented footballer. Often, in football, the talent supersedes the behaviour, and I’ve never been one to suggest that’s right."

How many matches has Mason Greenwood played for Manchester United?

Mason Greenwood, keeping his off-field issues out of consideration, is a talented player. He came through the Red Devils' academy as one of the brightest prospects in recent times.

The player is technically very sound and is equally dangerous with both feet. He was a mainstay in Manchester United's attack before his off-field controversies. He made 129 appearances for the senior team across competitions, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Taking into account the seriousness of the allegations against the player, he's bound to be under the scanner if he makes a return to the pitch. Hence, a loan move might be a good option in terms of the footballing aspect.

