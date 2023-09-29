OGC Nice cancel press conference as Alexis Beka Beka threatens to commit suicide - Reports

OGC Nice have reportedly canceled their media activities for the day following midfielder Alexis Beka Beka's suicide threat. The 22-year-old was brought to safety by fire marshals and is currently out of danger.

As per a report in Foot Mercato, Nice have decided not to hold manager Francesco Farioli’s scheduled press conference today (September 29). The Ligue1 side take on Brest on Sunday, October 1, in a top-of-the-table clash at the Allianz Riviera.

Beka Beka joined Nice in 2022 from Lokomotiv Moscow. He has played just 22 matches for the Ligue1 side and is yet to feature for them this season.

Beka Beka was spotted standing on the hard shoulder of the A8 motorway – 100 meters above the ground – and threatening to jump, as per French news channel BFMTV. Reports suggest he was not taking his recent breakup well and was helped by fire marshals and police.

Expand Tweet

RMC Sport reported that OGC Nice also sent a psychologist to the scene to help Beka Beka. They also claim that a number of his teammates have attempted to contact the ex-girlfriend, and are hoping that she can help out the 22-year-old.

While the press conference has been canceled, the players are training as scheduled and will be taking the pitch on Sunday to face Brest.

OGC Nice make stunning start to Ligue 1 season

OGC Nice have made a great start to the Ligue 1 season and are currently sitting second in the table. They are one of the two unbeaten sides in the league so far this season and can go on top of the table this weekend.

Francesco Farioli's side have won three matches while drawing their other three games so far. They have managed to score eight goals and managed to sneak a 1-0 win over AS Monaco last week thanks to a late goal from former Chelsea player Jeremie Boga.

OGC Nice have already faced PSG this season, beating them 3-2 at Prc des Princes. Terem Moffi and Gaetan Laborde scored in the win over the current Ligue 1 champions, while Kylian Mbappe scored a brace in losing cause.