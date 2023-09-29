OGC Nice star Alexis Beka Beka rescued to safety after suicide threat on top of bridge: Reports 

OGC Nice midfielder Alexis Beka Beka has been brought out of danger after finding himself in a dangerous situation. The 22-year-old threatened to commit suicide by jumping off the Magnan viaduct.

Perched at a height of close to 100 meters, he caused a concerning situation. The incident took place on the A8 motorway in Nice. The highway was secured, which ended up causing a traffic jam of nearly 5 km.

Police, along with firefighters and emergency personnel rushed to the scene to try and convince Beka to move off the perch. A psychologist was also at the scene to try and dissuade the midfielder from jumping.

After hours of anxiety, the 22-year-old was taken away by emergency services and is now believed to be out of danger.

OGC Nice have been shaken by the event, but the players continue to train ahead of their upcoming clash against Brest in Ligue 1. However, a press conference scheduled for the afternoon was cancelled.

Beka Beka is a 22-year-old who primarily plays as a defensive midfielder. He holds both French and Congolese nationalities.

He came up through French side Caen's youth system before signing of Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in 2021 before joining Nice in the summer of 2022.

He made 22 appearances last season for the Riviera club but is yet to play for them this season.

OGC Nice manager plays down expectations after strong start

OGC Nice manager Francesco Farioli has tempered expectations after a good start to their 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign. They find themselves second in the league after six games.

Following a 1-0 win over rivals AS Monaco, Farioli played down their title hopes, saying that they're not favourites. He said that the team need to continue to focus on their performances and not the standings (via Get French Football News):

“We aren’t the favourites. If we start to think like that, we’ll make a false step," he said, as translated by Get French Football News.

"I come back to my presentation press conference where I said I wanted to bring a spirit of work and heads down. Since then, we have come through contrasting times: sometimes positive, sometimes with good performances, but without the results. Now, we’re where we need to be in terms of points, of absolute value.

He continued:

“After six matchdays, we can’t allow ourselves to look at the table or to dream. We need to be happy with what we’ve done so far.

Nice face Brest in their next Ligue 1 game. Brest are atop the table with 13 points, one ahead of Nice.