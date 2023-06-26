“Oh no babe, take it off” – Arsenal star jokingly suggests girlfriend should take her dress off during event

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho cracked a joke with his girlfriend, Catherine Harding, after she suffered a mild bug attack during an event, telling her to take her dress off.

As per The Sun, Jorginho met Harding in 2019 after he split with his ex-wife Natalia Leteri. The pair reportedly started dating in 2020 and have one son together, Jax.

Catherine Harding is a well-known name in the UK, as she appeared on TV Program 'The Voice' under the name of Cat Cavelli. She was also mentored by pop singer Olly Murs.

She attend a formal event with Jorginho on Sunday (June 25), which also featured the likes of soon-to-be Arsenal player Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic. The Italy international posted an Instagram story that portrayed Harding discovering bugs under her yellow dress.

As Jorginho laughed, she said (via Daily Star):

"How are they even getting up there?"

He replied:

"Oh no! Oh no babe, take it off, take it off"

She gave him a mildly annoyed look in response as he continued to laugh.

Jorginho currently plies his trade for Arsenal having joined the club in January. The Gunners signed him from Chelsea for a fee of £12 million on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

"I saw that the soul of the club had been lost" - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta makes bold claim on state of club before his arrival

Mikel Arteta recently made a bold claim on the state of Arsenal before his arrival as head coach. He said that the club had lost their 'soul' amid their struggles in the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta was appointed manager at the Emirates in December 2019 following Unai Emery's sacking. The club was in limbo, having failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and their last piece of silverware being in the 2016-17 season.

The Spaniard turned the tides around, helping the Gunners win the 2019-20 FA Cup as well as the 2020 FA Community Shield.

Arteta has made visible progress which was on full display during the 2022-23 campaign. The north London outfit challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title by finishing with 84 points, narrowly missing out on the league by five points. Despite not winning any trophies, Arsenal qualified for the UEFA Champions League after six years - a clear sign of progress.

Mikel Arteta emphasized this in an interview with MARCA. He said (via The Guardian):

“I was Pep’s assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club had been lost. There was no enjoyment, no feeling. I knew there was the option of, soon after, being in the other dugout and I knew that this club is so big that we had to connect the team with the fans."

He added:

“It has been hard to do, and now I feel happy. We have a clear identity, there is union and we are full of energy. That’s the biggest thing. From top to bottom, they all push in the same direction.”

The Gunners will look to continue to build on their improvement as they begin their 2023-24 Premier League season against Nottingham Forest at home on August 12.

