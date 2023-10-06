"Oh come on, man" - Erling Haaland provides hilarious response to Manchester United fans who question his ability

Erling Haaland has a brilliant response for Manchester United fans who claim he's not good enough when meeting the Manchester City superstar.

The Norweigan hero suggests that he gets bemused by Red Devils fans denying his ability. He said (via Centredevils):

"Sometimes I meet (Manchester United) fans and they tell me I'm not good enough. I look at them and think 'Oh come on, man."

To question Haaland's ability is quite remarkable amid his astounding start to life at City. The Norweigan frontman has bagged 60 goals and 11 assists in 64 games across competitions.

The 22-year-old became the first player in history to score 36 goals in a single Premier League campaign last season. He finished with the Golden Boot to sit alongside Premier League, UEFA Champions League, and FA Cup winners' medals on his trophy cabinet.

Haaland has achieved what many players can only dream of in just over a year of his arrival at the Etihad. However, the Cityzens' deep-rooted rivalry with Manchester United brings with it rival fans' criticism.

Red Devils fans know all about the talent the Norweigan superstar possesses. He was a thorn in their side last season, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-3 win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Erling Haaland for just £4 million

The Red Devils decided against signing the prolific forward.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims his former club ignored his recommendation of Haaland back in 2018. The Norweigan was coaching Molde in his homeland at the time and the City striker was a youngster at the club. He said (via GOAL):

"I called United about six months before I took over and told them that I'd got this striker that we had but they didn't listen. I asked for £4million for Haaland but they didn't sign him."

Haaland went on to score 20 goals in 50 games across competitions for Molde. He then joined Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

It was at Dortmund where the Norway international's stock truly rose. He bagged 86 goals in 89 games at Signal Iduna Park. European giants came knocking for his signature and it was City who won the race, signing him for £52 million in July 2022.

The Cityzens striker explained his reasons for joining Pep Guardiola's side, claiming to have been enticed by their playing style (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me."

Manchester United had long desired a consistent goalscoring frontman as they have gone through years of chopping and changing. It appears that they missed out on their arch-rivals' newest hero.