"Oh god it's already over", "I'm not watching that" - PSG fans worried as 'finished' 26-year-old star starts against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans were unhappy after seeing Carlos Soler in the team's lineup to face Brest in the Ligue 1 away clash on March 11. The Parisians are atop the Ligue 1 table with 63 points from 26 matches, Brest are 15th with 23 points from 26 matches.

PSG are coming into the clash on the back of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 elimination at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for Christophe Galtier's team. Sergio Ramos, Timothee Pembele, Danilo Pereira, and Nuno Mendes are in defense. Fabian Ruiz, Marco Verratti, and Warren Zaire-Emery are in midfield alongside Soler. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are starting in attack.

Soler joined the Parisian club from Valencia in the summer. Since his arrival, the Spaniard has made 29 appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Fans, however, haven't been impressed with his performances. They raised concerns after the 26-year-old's inclusion in the lineup to face Brest was announced.

One fan claimed that they have already lost the match. They wrote on Twitter:

"Soler starting oh god its already over."

Another fan revealed that they won't be watching the game due to Soler's inclusion. They wrote:

"Soler starting? Yeah I'm not watching that."

Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans after Carlos Soler was named in the team's starting XI to face Brest:

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about disappointment in the dressing room after loss to Bayern Munich

PSG were defeated by an aggregate of 3-0 over two legs by Bayern Munich. They lost the first leg 1-0 and the second leg 2-0.

Despite having superstars like Messi and Mbappe in their ranks, the Parisians failed to score a single goal in the 180 minutes.

After the result, Galtier told the media (via RMC Sport):

"There was a lot of disappointment in the dressing room. Anger, also because you are excited and disappointed. The players were tired and very disappointed. Resignation? No. But disappointment, which is normal. We all talked about it together this morning. That's how it is."

The loss meant that the Ligue 1 giants were eliminated from the Round of 16 for the second year in a row, and the fifth time in the last seven years.

