“Oh wow, that’s a tough question” – Glen Johnson chooses between Erling Haaland at Manchester City and Darwin Nunez at Liverpool

Former England defender Glen Johnson believes Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will outscore Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez in the upcoming season.

Earlier this month, Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million, penning a five-year deal.

Nunez, on the other hand, arrived at Anfield from Benfica for up to £85 million, including potential add-ons, signing a six-year deal.

When asked about which of the two new signings will have a better 2022-23 season, Johnson told GGRecon:

"Oh wow, that's a tough question. Right now, I'd have to say Haaland, just because I know more about him. With Manchester City, he's going to get about six goal-scoring opportunities every game. If you give him six chances he's going to score a few. I'd say Haaland for now."

Speaking about Nunez's signing, the former Liverpool defender further added:

"Liverpool seem to get it right every time. So, I wouldn't be surprised to see him hit the ground running. The way they do their recruitment is special. Let's face it, a year ago most of us wouldn't have known who Nunez was, and I don't mean that in a bad way. Everyone is talking about Erling Haaland, but it wouldn't surprise me if this guy is just as effective."

Haaland netted 27 goals and provided five assists in 29 matches for Borussia Dortmund last season. Meanwhile, Nunez registered 34 goals and four assists in 41 outings for Benfica. Both strikers will hope to light up the Premier League on the back of such productive campaigns.

Jurgen Klopp's side have strengthened their squad in other departments as well. Apart from their club-record signing, Liverpool have also roped in Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million. They have also signed Fulham attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho for a potential deal of £7.7 million.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are set to sign Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips (via Fabrizio Romano).

Luis Suarez lauds Liverpool's new 'special' signing

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez recently expressed his opinion on his compatriot Darwin Nunez joining the Reds this summer.

Speaking to The Mirror, Suarez dismissed comparisons between Nunez and himself, saying:

"He [Nunez] will write his own story at Liverpool. He is Uruguayan and he is a forward but that is where the comparisons stop. He is a special player and doesn't need to be compared to anybody."

He continued:

"He is going to a great club with one of the best coaches in the world, players he can learn off, and of course those special fans. I can be there to offer him advice about England and about the style of play but I don't think he will need it. He will let his talent do the talking.”

Nunez will become the third Uruguayan to don the famous red shirt in the upcoming season after Sebastian Coates and Suarez.

