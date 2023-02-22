Old Trafford legend Andy Cole makes prediction for Europa League encounter between Manchester United and Barcelona

Legendary Manchester United forward Andy Cole believes an entertaining game lies in store when his former side take on Barcelona this week.

The Red Devils will host the Blaugrana at Old Trafford in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday, February 23. The tie is currently level at 2-2 after a frantic first leg at the Spotify Camp Nou last week.

Given how the previous meeting between the two teams went, Cole expectes another quality match on Thursday. He said during an interview with betting site Best Sports Betting Canada:

“Manchester United and Barcelona is a Champions League quality tie and they’re both desperate to be back there. Watching the game last week, it was a quality advertisement for the Europa League, but they are [UEFA] Champions League teams.

“I’m not saying either team can win the Champions League now, but they should be back there.”

The former footballer, who scored 121 times in 275 appearances across all competitions during his stint at Old Trafford between 1995 and 2002, added:

“It will be a tough game at Old Trafford, with the away goal rule out of the window, whoever wins this game now goes through. If the game is as open as it was last week, it could be 6-6! I’m looking forward to a good game.”

After a first half where both teams created some good chances, Barcelona opened the scoring in the first leg of their Europa League tie against Manchester United. Marcos Alonso headed home in the 50th minute, but Marcus Rashford responded just two minutes later.

In the 59th minute, Rashford's inspired run and cross resulted in Jules Kounde putting the ball into the back of his own net to give United the lead. However, Raphinha's 76th-minute strike meant the game finished all square at 2-2.

#BARMUN | #FCB | #MUFC | #UEL FT: Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United50': Alonso52': Rashford59': Kounde (OG)76': RaphinhaA dramatic second half sees the game end 2-2.The second leg is next Thursday at Old Trafford... FT: Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United 50': Alonso52': Rashford59': Kounde (OG)76': Raphinha A dramatic second half sees the game end 2-2.The second leg is next Thursday at Old Trafford... #BARMUN | #FCB | #MUFC | #UEL https://t.co/RsGgUGRR4D

Barcelona and Manchester United picked up wins over the weekend

Both Barcelona and Manchester United were victorious in their respective league clashes over the weekend.

The Blaugrana, who lead La Liga, hosted Cadiz CF at the Spotify Camp Nou. Xavi Hernandez's team emerged 2-0 victors courtesy of goals from Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski in the closing moments of the first half. They are now eight points clear of second-placed Real Madrid after 22 matches.

United, meanwhile, defeated Leicester City 3-0 at Old Trafford over the weekend. Marcus Rashford recorded a brace to continue his tremendous scoring run, while Jadon Sancho was also on the scoresheet.

The Red Devils remain third in the Premier League and are just five points behind leaders Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

