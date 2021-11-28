"Ole was too friendly with them and they have thrown him under the bus" - Roy Keane accuses Manchester United stars of not repaying Solskjaer's faith in them

Roy Keane has accused Manchester United players of throwing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under the bus. The Irishman suggested that the former manager was too nice with the Red Devils stars, who failed to repay his faith.

Manchester United relieved Solskjaer of his duties following the side's disastrous 4-1 defeat to Watford last weekend. The Red Devils were hopeful that the Norwegian could lead the team until the end of the season. But they were left with no option after the loss to the Hornets.

Reflecting on Solskjaer's exit, Keane put the blame on the Manchester United players as well. The Old Trafford great insisted that the Red Devils stars failed to repay the manager's faith in them.

Keane also sensed a lack of respect towards Solskjaer in some Manchester United players', including Marcus Rashford, interviews over the week. He said:

"They don't seem like good enough lads to me, in terms of that leadership, that personality. I keep saying it, but that is what you need sometimes in difficult spells. The players now don't even want to be interviewed, I just don't mean Marcus. When they get interviewed after games, they are like robots."

The Irishman expressed his displeasure at Solskjaer being referred to as 'Ole' by some of them.

"Over the last week, when a lot of players have been talking about the manager leaving, they didn't have to keep saying 'Ole'. Ole was their manager, he was their gaffer. Maybe Ole was too friendly with them, maybe that was the problem. Maybe he was too nice to these lads because these lads have done what I predicted and they have thrown him under the bus. That's what they do", Keane said on Sky Sports.

Having sacked Solskjaer, Manchester United have reportedly lined up former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick to lead the team until the end of the season.

Roy Keane feels Manchester United stars don't work as a team

Roy Keane is aware of the talent that the Manchester United squad possess. However, he is of the view that the Red Devils work as individuals rather than working as a team.

The Irishman also insisted that the Manchester United players do not run enough. He said:

"Manchester United have talented players, particularly in possession. Unfortunately, the game is also about when you are out of possession. If you want to compare them to Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City, it is chalk and cheese."

He added:

These players don't run, they don't sprint, they don't close down. They don't work as a team, they work as individuals and they are almost just depending on their talent and still coming up short as well. That's not enough to win the big prizes and it is not good enough."

It remains to be seen how Manchester United will bounce back from their recent run of form and Solskjaer's departure.

