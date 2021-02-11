Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on new Manchester United signing

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been very impressed by the progression of new signing Amad Diallo.

The winger has made waves after his performances for the Manchester United U23 side. He was named in the Manchester United squad that faced West Ham in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Manchester United bought Diallo at the start of he season, but allowed the 18-year old to spend half the season with his former club Atalanta. The winger finally joined Manchester United once the January transfer window opened; Diallo has since been playing with the U23 team.

Nevertheless, Solskjaer has given Diallo the vote of confidence and has praised his showings for Manchester United's reserve squad. Speaking after the Red Devils' win over West Ham, he said:

"He’s been bright since he came - he did really well in the reserve games. He’s a player who can create something out of nothing, so he’s on the bench to make an impact if we need to. He can handle the ball; he has enjoyed training, makes a difference in training, which is quite remarkable at his age."

Solskjaer also insinuated that it wouldn't be long before Diallo makes his full debut for the senior squad. When asked if he would used Diallo at some point in the coming weeks, the Manchester United boss said:

"It might be quicker than that. He has definitely settled down well; players have taken to him. He’s a good character, polite, smiley boy who works really hard. He’s doing his sessions, getting used to us; there’s always a period of adjustment needed but he’s settling in well. Some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, but I can’t see it would be too long before he’s in the squad."

Diallo has made two appearances for the Manchester United reserves so far, but has put in dazzling performances in both games.

The winger has bagged three goals and as many assists in his two outings, and will be chomping at the bit to get a chance with the first team soon.

Manchester United cannot afford to drop more points in the Premier League

Manchester United cannot afford to keep dropping points.

Manchester United currently sit second in the Premier League table, five points behind league leaders Manchester City. However, the Reds have played a game more than their crosstown rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that their side will need to start churning out victories if they stand any chance of winning the Premier League this season.

The Red Devils blew a 2-0 lead against Everton to eventually draw 3-3 in their last league fixture. Solskjaer will hope his side can get back to winning ways against West Brom on Sunday.