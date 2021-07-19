Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlights his plan for Manchester United this season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at reduced minutes for the youngsters at Old Trafford this season. The Norwegian is targeting his first trophy as the club's manager and is banking on experience over youth.

Manchester United finished second in the Premier League last season and runners-up in the Europa League. They are now looking to go one step further and get their hands on a trophy this season.

Speaking to the media after Manchester United edged past Derby County in their first pre-season match, Solskjaer called on his experienced players to step up and deliver.

"There'll be more [minutes] for some of the most experienced ones, of course," he said. "There'll probably be less and less for the kids — that's just the way it goes. We have to start better than last season. We didn't get off to a decent start at all and now it's [the] first one under the belt."

"I think the Premier League is more competitive. We had [when I was a player] maybe one competitor every season so, of course, the first six or seven games, it's very important to stay there. You don't win the league in the first six or seven games, but you can lose the chance of winning the league."

Manchester United targeting Raphael Varane to bolster defence

Manchester United have already signed Jadon Sancho but they are still active in the transfer market. They are now targeting Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane. However, former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf believes the Real Madrid star should snub a move to Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea defender was quoted by IB Times as saying:

"We know the history of Man United but we are talking about the past. They finished in second place in the league but I'm not sure it's a goal for everyone to go to Manchester United now unless they have three or four new signings coming in as well so they can challenge Manchester City and Liverpool next season. I don't know what Raphael Varane's goal is but I'd have some questions before going to Manchester United."

