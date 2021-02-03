Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United after demolition of Southampton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for his side after their 9-0 rout of Southampton. The Red Devils handed Ralph Hasenhuttl's side their second 9-0 loss in the last two seasons.

United had 7 different scorers on the night against a Saints team who were completely out of sorts. Goals from Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Daniel James and an own goal by Jan Bednarek completed Manchester United's romp.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was delighted with his side's performance, and hailed two of his forwards, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, in particular.

The Frenchman has come under a lot of criticism lately, due to his performances, but scored a brace against Southampton, which would have helped his confidence.

Solskjaer told BBC Sport after the game:

"Confidence is one thing but it was about the mojo and spark, the X-Factor. Mason Greenwood was terrific and his performance was top for a player who did not score a goal."

When asked about Anthony Martial's display, the Manchester United boss said,

"It is good to get him going. He could have had another one with the chip. Unfortunately it did not go in but good performance from everyone."

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer was also asked about the performance of the team as a whole and what it means for the title race. He replied saying:

"I did not think about that at all. We just focus on improving and getting better and learning experience to finds different areas and spaces. You have to take your chances in tight or open games. ou never know what might be the deciding factor. We know - better than anyone - what goal difference can do to you because we have lost the league on goal difference."

Manchester United face Everton on Sunday, as they look to chase down league leaders Manchester City.

Manchester United still have some work to do in the Premier League

Pep Guardiola will know his side are title favourites

Yesterday's win against Southampton took Manchester United level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows that his side will need to string together a few wins if they are to challenge for the title.

Pep Guardiola's side are currently on top of the Premier League with two games in hand over the Red Devils. City don't look like they are slowing down anytime soon and are currently on a 12-game win streak. To top things off, Guardiola's team are also unbeaten in their last 19 games in all competitions.