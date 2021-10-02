Ole Gunnar Solskjaer provides Manchester United injury updates ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided key injury updates ahead of their Premier League game against Everton.

Club captain Harry Maguire has been ruled out for a second consecutive game after also missing Manchester United's Champions League tie against Villarreal in mid-week.

The United boss believes Luke Shaw should be fit while Marcus Rashford should be fit to play for the club after the international break. Solskjaer said:

“Luke [Shaw] trained this morning [yesterday], he’s had a shoulder injury and been ill so hopefully he can join in tomorrow. Harry [Maguire] is obviously out. Marcus [Rashford] trained fully today [yesterday].

“I don’t know how long it will take for Harry [Maguire] and his injury. Marcus is fit, worked really hard, but he’s not had any contact. If his shoulder can take the contact now, he should be ready after the internationals."

As far as Everton are concerned, the Toffees will be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Seamus Coleman and Andre Gomes for their trip to Old Trafford.

Manchester United will take on Everton after a difficult couple of weeks for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Prior to their victory over Villarreal in the Champions League, Manchester United had lost three of their previous four matches, including a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aston Villa last weekend.

The defeat against Aston Villa was Manchester United's first league defeat of the season. The Red Devils are still joint second in the Premier League and only a point behind league leaders Liverpool.

Manchester United face a difficult run in the Premier League

Manchester United are in for a tough month in October and November in the Premier League. The Red Devils are going to play all of their title rivals in the next two months.

After their game against Everton, Manchester United will travel to face Leicester City before hosting rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford.

The run continues to get more difficult as the next five matches include games against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal. The only game which is comparatively easy for Manchester United is their trip to Watford.

In between this hectic Premier League run, Manchester United will also take on Serie A side Atalanta in the Champions League twice.

The months of October and November will form the basis of how well Manchester United do for the rest of the season.

