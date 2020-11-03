Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urged to give young defender a run of games in Manchester United first team 

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has urged Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to give Axel Tuanzebe a run in the first time, in an attempt to solve the current defensive issues that have affected them at the start of the season.

In Manchester United's first UEFA Champions League game of the season, Tuanzebe produced a stellar show at the Parc des Princes against Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United were forced to give Tuanzebe a start in that game, as Harry Maguire was injured. The youngster proved that it was the right choice, as he held his own against the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

The Red Devils defended superbly throughout the game, and eventually won 2-1, thanks to a late winner from Marcus Rashford.

But after that match against PSG, Tuanzebe has once again gone back to warming the Manchester United bench. Maguire has come back to take his spot in the side, alongside Victor Lindelof at the heart of the Manchester United defence.

"In respect of the centre halves and having to protect them I saw Axel Tuanzebe play against PSG against the best centre forwards in the world alongside Erling Haaland in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and he played unbelievably," Wright told Premier League Productions, via The Mirror.

"The way he played I think he deserves a spot in the team"

Ian Wright calls for Manchester United to drop Victor Lindelof

Ian Wright has called for Axel Tuanzebe to get a run of games in the Manchester United side

Wright has urged Solskjaer to give Tuanzebe more chances, at the cost of Victor Lindelof, with the Swede being singled out for their recent defensive failures.

"Maguire’s performances have kicked in but you have to look at Lindelof and say: if you have someone like Tuanzebe that can play like that and the way he dealt with the pace of those guys it means you don’t have to have two guys protecting the back two," Wright said.

"You can maybe put Tuanzebe in and then Donny van de Beek or more offensive players in there. It’s very negative."

Wright also questioned Solskjaer's credentials to manage a side as big as Manchester United. He questioned whether the manager is doing enough to motivate the team, especially as they looked flat in the defeat to Arsenal, just days after beating RB Leipzig 5-0.

"Coming back from the Tottenham defeat, I understand. But then you beat Leipzig, you should be blasting into this game with confidence. For me it comes back to the manager," Wright said.

"I think the manager now and the way Manchester United play and still play like that today I don’t think the manager can motivate that team to play consistently."