"Ole thinks he is Fergie" – Liverpool fans refuse to buy into "mind games" from Manchester United boss before Premier League clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed how Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes won't be available for the Premier League clash against Liverpool because of injury. However, fans of the Anfield side are nowhere close to accepting the news and have accused the Norwegian coach of indulging in mind games.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds travel to Old Trafford tomorrow evening to face their arch-rivals in the Premier League.

However, Solskjaer revealed how there's a massive question mark looming over the Portuguese playmaker's head for Sunday's game.

Fernandes has been an integral part of the roster ever since he made the switch to Manchester United. Naturally, his omission from the lineup will serve as a massive blow for the Red Devils, who have failed to win their last three Premier League games.

Be that as it may, Liverpool fans aren't buying the news. So much so that a fan has accused Solskjær of channeling his inner "Fergie". Here's how he reacted:

Here are some more reactions:

kuz @oladeinde_ @LFCTransferRoom Lol mind games. He played a half fit Maguire twice in a row @LFCTransferRoom Lol mind games. He played a half fit Maguire twice in a row

Gordon Harris @gdh1959 @LFCTransferRoom Boring! It’s the old Fergie stunt. Last weekend it was Maguire. Bruno will play. Be assured of that @LFCTransferRoom Boring! It’s the old Fergie stunt. Last weekend it was Maguire. Bruno will play. Be assured of that

Bruno Fernandes has scored 30 goals and clocked 20 assists in 59 Premier League outings. These are phenomenal numbers for an attacking midfielder. It's safe to say that his absence will put Liverpool in a better position. There's no doubt Jurgen Klopp would be seriously pleased as well.

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool need to defeat Manchester United to win the Premier League

Liverpool are unbeaten in 18 Premier League games and are favorites to emerge victorious at the "Theater of Dreams".

The Reds have been unstoppable this season. The former Liverpool midfielder has credited the return of their seasoned centre-back and Mane's resurgence as the driving reason behind their formidable form.

Sadly, Liverpool have defeated Manchester United just twice at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

Their most recent victory came during last season's 4-2 win in May, which helped them end the season on a high.

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Jamie Carragher has backed Manchester United to win the game on Sunday. However, he reiterated how Liverpool need to decimate the Red Devils in order to increase their chances of winning the Premier League title this season.

Here's what he said:

"If Liverpool want to win the league, they'll have to start winning games against the other so-called 'big six' or 'top four'. This is their third opportunity so I think it would be a really big statement if Liverpool could go to Old Trafford and win for that reason."

Will Liverpool win consecutive games at Old Trafford or will Manchester United hand the Reds their first defeat of the season? Stay tuned to find out.

