Oleksandr Zinchenko appears to drop Arsenal team news hint ahead of Boxing Day clash against West Ham

Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko may have hinted at his potential participation in their upcoming match against West Ham on Boxing Day (December 26). Since joining the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer, Oleksandr Zinchenko has been plagued by injuries.

The versatile left-back has suffered a setback in his long-term calf injury, which saw him miss out on Arsenal's friendlies during the World Cup in Qatar. However, the Gunners will hope that the extra time to fully recover will ensure he can make an appearance in the match against West Ham.

GOAL @goal Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of Arsenal's own Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of Arsenal's own 🔴 https://t.co/QqUqQeSTcg

Notably, when asked about Zinchenko's status on Sunday, manager Mikel Arteta simply said, "Alex is progressing well." He didn't indicate whether the Ukrainian would be in contention.

However, Zinchenko hinted at his potential participation by suggesting on social media that he could be involved.

On his Instagram story (via Football London), the defender shared hype pre-match graphics, which included himself. His potential return would be a significant advantage for Arteta, who is currently dealing with a number of players out due to injuries.

Zinchenko voices support for Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah

Zinchenko has voiced his support for Eddie Nketiah to exceed expectations at Arsenal. The young striker will look to step up and fill the void left by Gabriel Jesus, who suffered a knee injury while playing for Brazil in the 2022 World Cup.

Jesus has undergone surgery and is expected to be out for an extended period of time, leaving a significant gap in the Arsenal attack. However, Zinchenko believes that Nketiah is more than capable of stepping up and helping the team maintain their Premier League title challenge.

In an interview with the club's website, the versatile left-back said:

"I have no doubts that Nketiah is going to do his job amazingly and everyone trusts him. We have such a great group of people. We have this feeling of togetherness."

The Gunners will begin the second half of their season with a home game against West Ham on Boxing Day. They are currently five points clear of second-placed Manchester City and will be looking to maintain their lead at the top of the table.

Nketiah is expected to play a key role in the team's attack moving forward. It will be an important test for the 23-year-old as he looks to establish himself at the Emirates.

