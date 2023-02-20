Oleksandr Zinchenko urges referees to protect 'special' Arsenal player while making Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi comparison

Arsenal fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko has likened Bukayo Saka to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar, claiming that players of such quality need more protection from referees.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Neymar are three of the most-fouled players in history. They have been subjected to rough treatment throughout their careers, with their opponents using every trick in the book to stop them in their tracks.

Arsenal defender Zinchenko believes Saka belongs in the same category as Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar, claiming that the Englishman is also provoked incessantly during the match. Calling for the referees to protect Saka better, the Ukrainian said (via Evening Standard):

“Bukayo is an unbelievable player, all the fullbacks from the other teams they know he’s so dangerous, so they try to provoke him, tackle him and the referees should know this.

“We can speak about [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo], Neymar and players like this. The referees need to protect this kind of player.”

Zinchenko concluded by saying:

“Apart from Bukayo, we have other forward players who are so dangerous and the referees need to be careful, they need to look after them of course.”

Zinchenko’s comments came after Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Aston Villa on 18 February. Over the course of the match, Saka was fouled thrice. The England international reacted angrily to a tackle from behind by Philippe Coutinho in first-half injury time, seeing a yellow for it.

Fabrizio Romano backs Arsenal to win the Premier League race this season

Courtesy of their 4-2 win over Aston Villa and Manchester City’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, Mikel Arteta’s side returned to the top of the table on Saturday. They currently have a two-point lead over second-placed City with a game in hand. Manchester United, too, have joined the race, with them sitting five points adrift of the leaders after playing one more game.

Arsenal @Arsenal Just a boyhood Gooner scoring his first Arsenal goal 🤩 Just a boyhood Gooner scoring his first Arsenal goal 🤩 https://t.co/J2dL6AkpWr

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on the Premier League race this season, backing the north Londoners to win it due to their impressive mentality. Romano told Caught Offside:

“All three of Arsenal, Man City and Man United are in the title race, in my opinion. I’m not a big fan of making predictions, and I love to enjoy football at top level – this year the title race is really amazing and I’m sure it will be until the final 1/2 games of the Premier League.

“I think City will be there until the end to fight, but I still see Arsenal as favorites; I love their mentality.”

Arteta’s league leaders will return to Premier League action with a clash against 14th-placed Leicester City on 25 February.

