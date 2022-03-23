Olivier Giroud gives his take on if Kylian Mbappe should stay at PSG or move to Real Madrid

Olivier Giroud has provided his thoughts on whether fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe should leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for Real Madrid in the summer.

Mbappe joined the Parisians on an initial loan deal from AS Monaco in 2017 and went on to make the move permanent the following year. He has since been an important player for them, scoring 158 goals and providing 78 assists from 208 appearances across all competitions.

However, there are serious doubts about Mbappe's future at PSG, with his contract with the club expiring this summer. There are no signs that he is set to put pen to paper on a new deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side and is likely to leave on a free transfer ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Real Madrid are tipped to acquire the France international's services in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos failed with their attempts to sign him last year, but are confident of landing him this time around.

Giroud was asked whether Mbappe should stay at PSG or join Real Madrid in the summer in a recent interview with Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport. The 35-year-old just wants his fellow countryman to do what his heart tells him to do. He said [via Football Italia]:

“He [Mbapppe] must do what the heart is telling him."

Mbappe has just three more months remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. As the France international nears the end of his deal and Real Madrid push to acquire his services, it remains to be seen where the future lies for him.

Giroud, on the other, currently plies his trade for Serie A giants AC Milan. The Frenchman joined the Rossoneri from Premier League club Chelsea in the summer of 2021.

The centre-forward has played 29 matches across all competitions for AC Milan so far. He has found the back of the net 11 times in the process, while also providing four assists.

PSG superstar Mbappe yet to sign deal with Real Madrid

There have been suggestions that Mbappe is close to signing a pre-contract with Real Madrid. However, those claims are wide of the mark, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Mbappe is yet to put pen to paper on a deal with Los Blancos despite being heavily linked with them. Carlo Ancelotti's side, though, are confident of acquiring his services on a free transfer, as per the report.

