Olivier Giroud praises crossing abilities of 3 Chelsea teammates

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has revealed the three teammates he loves receiving crosses from.

The France international is famed for his aerial ability, with 31 of his 87 Premier League goals being headers.

This tally represents the most of any player in the English top flight since he made his debut in 2012.

Despite his aerial ability, he needs excellent delivery to make the most of the ball, and he has stated that three of his current Chelsea teammates are good at delivering the kind of crosses he likes.

In a Q&A with the official Chelsea website, the 34-year-old revealed the technique he uses in the air and named three teammates who are adept at delivering.

''Hakim (Ziyech) is more likely to come inside and cross with an inswinger. They are very dangerous for defenders, and for strikers you have to be good with your timing so you’re not offside."

''You need to start from a deeper position nearer the far post to attack the ball from there and be in between the defenders.”

The former Arsenal man added:

''With Reece (James), and Ben (Chilwell) sometimes but more Reece, he loves to cross with his first intention. He doesn’t need to go to the byline to cross the ball. The only thing is to be ready."

''We have built a good understanding, and we work on it in training.”

Two of the three players mentioned joined Chelsea last summer, while Reece James is making the most of his role in the first team having come through the academy.

Olivier Giroud playing a key role for Chelsea as he enters final months of his contract

Olivier Giroud has been a key player for Frank Lampard

Olivier Giroud has also been one of the most in-form players for the Blues this season and has already scored seven goals in all competitions, despite making just three starts.

The Frenchman was handed a chance to impress in the game against Sevilla and he stole the show as Chelsea decimated the Spaniards to secure top spot in their group.

He continued his fine form by scoring the equalizer in an eventual 3-1 win over Leeds United and at this rate, it will be hard for Frank Lampard to keep ignoring him.

Chelsea currently sit in third place on the Premier League table, two points behind table-toppers Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Blues would be looking to keep their good form going when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, who have endured a poor run of results after their explosive start to the season.