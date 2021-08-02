Olivier Giroud urges Chelsea star to join AC Milan

Olivier Giroud has urged Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech to join him at AC Milan. The Frenchman heaped praise on the Moroccan and claimed 'it would be nice' to play with him again.

Chelsea extended Olivier Giroud's contract earlier this summer but sold him to AC Milan for a nominal fee of £2 million. The striker was looking to join the San Siro side for free, but the Premier League club held the option of extending the deal by 12 months.

Olivier Giroud has scored his first goal for AC Milan, on his debut against Nice. pic.twitter.com/G3qiKb5SKv — ً (@TweetChelseaUK) July 31, 2021

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Hakim Ziyech this summer, and Olivier Giroud hopes AC Milan can snap him up. The striker played with the Moroccan last season and wants to get on the pitch with him once again. He said:

"Ziyech is a great player. We have had a great connection even though we have played few games together. He has a top left foot, has experience and he is very good technically. It would be nice to play with him again."

Olivier Giroud on joining AC Milan from Chelsea

Olivier Giroud was close to joining Inter Milan in the last transfer window, but Chelsea refused to sell him for lack of replacement. The Frenchman stayed at the club and helped them win the Champions League, scoring a crucial goal against Atletico Madrid in the knockout stages.

This Olivier Giroud free-kick for Chelsea was so good to be true 😍😍



He proceeded to win the Europa League & Top goal scorer in the competition that season with 11 goals 💪pic.twitter.com/kMZLLO5yq2 — WyngBack Football ⚽️ (@wyngback) August 1, 2021

During his AC Milan unveiling, he acknowledged the failed transfer and said:

"I have always said that when I was little I had the dream of playing in the Premier League but I think it was time to discover a new culture and a new country. Milan was the best option for me and I am grateful to be able to wear the Rossoneri colours. I'm happy to be here.

"My time at Chelsea was over also because the manager wanted to play with other players, spending a lot of money on the transfer market. There I realised I had to leave the club and I received a great welcome from Maldini. I'm a Christian and I think God wanted me to move to AC Milan this season and not Inter the last one and I'm happy with that."

This will be Olivier Giroud's first stint in Italy, following spells in France and England.

