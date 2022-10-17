Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho sends message to David de Gea after Manchester United draw with Newcastle 

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper Francis Uzoho sent a message to Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after his stunning performance against the Red Devils.

Uzoho drew eyeballs with a spectacular showing against United at Old Trafford in the UEFA Europa League on October 13. The goalkeeper made 12 saves in an encounter that the Cypriot league side lost by a scoreline of 1-0.

He made several amazing saves, including a rebound effort from Marcus Rashford. Scott McTominay eventually scored the winner for the home side in stoppage time to secure all three points.

De Gea, meanwhile, has been considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world since joining Manchester United from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He recently made his 500th appearance as a Red Devils player, becoming the 11th person to reach that feat.

The Spaniard was honored by the club ahead of their home clash against Newcastle United on October 16.

De Gea posted a message on his social media, writing:

"Today marked a unbelievable day for me, I came here from Spain 11 years ago and now I call this my home. To represent any club 500 times is special but to play for this club, the greatest football club in the world fills me with great emotion. I want to thank everyone that has helped me along the way, my family especially."

He further wrote:

"I want to make many more special moments here but now we focus on the next game and keep pushing this club to where we want to be."

Uzoho left a comment on De Gea's post with a heart emoji, writing:

"Legend."

After the incredible display at Old Trafford, Uzoho shared that he is a big Manchester United supporter. Hence, the amazing performance would have meant even more to him.

Luke Shaw revealed what has changed at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag

Manchester United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw recently revealed that Erik ten Hag is not hesitant to drop players who are underperforming on the pitch.

While outlining the differences in methods of Ten Hag, the Englishman said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Yes but I think the most important thing is the team. Whenever I get a chance, whenever I play, I just do my best. The good thing about this manager, this gaffer, is that if you’re not playing well, then you won’t play. In the past, that’s not been the case, but I think the good thing about this manager is that he’s keeping everyone on their toes."

The Red Devils will next host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on October 19.

