Omonoia goalkeeper sends message after impressive display against Manchester United

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper and Manchester United fan Francis Uzoho has expressed his delight after impressing in the Cypriot club's UEFA Europa League defeat to the Red Devils.

Manchester United played their fourth Europa League group stage match of the season against Omonia on Thursday (October 13). Playing at Old Trafford, they cashed in on home advantage to earn a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to a late goal from Scott McTominay.

While it was the Red Devils that earned the three points, it was Omonia goalkeeper Uzoho who won hearts on Thursday. Erik ten Hag's men had 13 shots on target on the night, but could not find a way past the Nigerian until the dying minutes of the game.

Uzoho grew up supporting Manchester United, dreaming about stepping foot on the turf at Old Trafford one day. Destiny acted in the shot-stopper's favor as he was handed a rare start for Omonia due to an injury to their first-choice custodian Fabiano.

The Nigerian, who had played just 134 minutes before Thursday, grabbed his chance with both hands, making a total of 12 saves on the night. McTominay may have rained on his parade, but Uzoho is grateful to have played against the club he supported as a boy.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Uzoho explained that he realized a lifelong dream on Thursday. He expressed his gratitude towards God and also swore his allegiance to Manchester United. The goalkeeper wrote:

"Today, my dream came through [true; ed.]. Old Trafford, I will never forget tonight. GGMU. In Christ Alone."

Speaking after the game, Uzoho claimed that his performance against the Red Devils was arguably the best he has done in his career. He also lauded his Omonia teammates for putting up a fight at Old Trafford. He told BT Sport [via BBC]:

"Arguably it is the best I have played. I am proud of my team-mates though, because it is not a one-man job."

Uzoho posed for a picture with Manchester United boss Ten Hag after the match

Uzoho asked Manchester United manager Ten Hag for a photo after impressing against his Dutchman's team. He also had a brief chat with Red Devils number 1 David de Gea in the tunnel.

Uzoho notably has 25 national team appearances for Niger under his belt. At the age of 23, he will be hopeful of playing more games against the Old Trafford outfit in the future or even earning a move to his boyhood club.

