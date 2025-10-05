"On the bench for what??", "Lost the plot Pep" - Fans surprised as Manchester City superstar left on the bench for Brentford clash

Manchester City fans are left stunned by Pep Guardiola's decision to bench Jeremy Doku against Brentford on Sunday, October 5. They believe that the winger should be starting games after having an impressive season so far.

Guardiola has once again picked Gianluigi Donnarumma as his starting goalkeeper, with Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly playing as the full-backs. Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are the center-backs as the Cityzens break into the Premier League top 5.

Rodri and Tijjani Reijnders are in the pivot while Oscar Bobb, Phil Foden, and Savinho are in the attacking positions ahead of them. Erling Haaland continues to lead the attack for Guardiola's side.

While the fans are happy with the team, it is the exclusion of Doku that has surprised them all. Many posted:

Bit Cloud: Weltmeister @WayOfAce Doku on the bench for what???

BANTY 🎭 @Bantyyy_ Why tf is doku on the bench

Lee Harrison @leeharrison2505 Lost the plot pep. Doku on bench?

Lou @DeBlueLou Doku in monster from = benched. Pep being pep

The decision to bench Doku comes just a week after Guardiola heaped praise on the winger after the 5-1 win over Burnley and said (via ESPN):

"I ask the wingers in the final third to go one vs. one or one vs. two and I have the feeling that Jeremy's decision-making in the final third improved, like, wow! Comparing to the past, he made an assist to Erling and sees the channels. He's an incredible threat against teams that are a low block and deep. Jeremy is really important. When the team is transitional maybe he can struggle a bit but he had the ball and brought the opponent to the box."

"Now he is reading good. When Jeremy goes there for the second goal, two or three opponents go there. They don't allow him to go one vs one because he's unstoppable. There is no winger over 5-10 metres stronger than Jeremy -- he can go left or right. Now he is reading when the opponents go two or three who the other man is to be free to create a cross or an extra pass. He improved a lot."

Manchester City come into the game after a 2-2 draw against AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola protecting Manchester City star Rodri

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that Rodri is not fit enough to play 90 minutes. He believes that the Spaniard needs time to get back to full fitness, and is willing to give him time to recover. He said:

“Rodri cannot play in certain moments and 90 minutes for many games and Nico played really good against Burnley and he’s learning and improving. We need him. Rodri can’t sustain yet the rhythm for games for 90 minutes, he made an incredible effort in the week with Manchester United, Napoli and especially Arsenal. I try to protect my players. Sometimes I want the best players there but I have to protect the players.”

Manchester City star Rodri had an ACL injury last season and was out until late in the 2024/25 season.

