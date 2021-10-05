“On his day he does some 'wow' things” – Paul Merson makes bold claim about Chelsea star

Timo Werner has had a bittersweet experience since his arrival at Chelsea. Despite being involved in his fair share of goals for the Blues, Warner's performances have often lacked finesse.

Paul Merson, too, stands divided in his opinion of the German forward. Merson recently stated that despite his sloppy performances, Timo Werner remains a force to be reckoned with because of his energy and off-the-ball movement.

Here's what Merson had to say about the 25-year-old forward after Chelsea's emphatic win against Southampton:

"He’s (Werner) a threat. He could have been up there for the Golden Boot today. He had good chances. He is lively. On his day, he does some ‘wow’ things in the game."

Chelsea v Southampton - Premier League

Timo Werner was in the thick of the action at Stamford Bridge this weekend. While his first goal was ruled out by VAR, Werner's tenacity finally paid off as he put the Blues 2-1 ahead soon after James Ward-Prowse was awarded a red card.

Scoring his first league goal for Chelsea against Southampton and starting in two consecutive games should give Warner some confidence going into the international break.

Timo Werner's bizarre disallowed goals stat at Chelsea continues

Werner has the ability to get into some of the most magnificent positions because of his outstanding off-the-ball movement. However, the German has failed to convert this into goals ever since his move to Chelsea.

To his dismay, the German international has had 16 goals chalked off since 2020. However, his addition to the roster has helped Romelu Lukaku as was visible against Aston Villa during match week 4.

Chelsea v Aston Villa - Carabao Cup Third Round

While Thomas Tuchel has relied on him to create chances, it's safe to say that Werner has more or less fallen short of performing to his full potential. It will be interesting to see how Tuchel applies his credentials in subsequent games.

Also Read

Werner now heads to the German camp during the international break. He scored in all of Germany's fixtures during the previous break.

Germany will play twice in the next few days against Romania and North Macedonia. This will serve as a perfect opportunity for the Chelsea forward to add some goals to his tally.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar