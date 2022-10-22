"On the list" - Pep Guardiola provides injury update on three Manchester City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently provided an injury update on three of his first-team players.

The Cityzens have an extra week off after their Premier League clash against Arsenal was postponed.

Kyle Walker has been out since their 6-3 win against Manchester United on October 2 due to a groin injury.

John Stones, meanwhile, has been out with a hamstring injury and hasn't played since his team's 3-0 away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kalvin Phillips also suffered a shoulder injury and remained on the sidelines.

Guardiola provided an update on all three players while talking to the media ahead of their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on October 22.

The Spanish tactician said that hopefully, Walker could make the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which commences on November 20.

Stones, meanwhile, has trained for the last two days.

Phillips has also been doing well in his recovery. Here's what Guardiola told the media (via Manchester Evening news):

"I didn't speak with the doctors. Hopefully he can make the World Cup if selected. John trains last two days, tommorrow on the list. Kalvin doing well too."

Guardiola's side are currently four points off leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table. They suffered a disappointing 1-0 away defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League last weekend.

Manchester City have 23 points on the board after 10 games. Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, have collected 27 points from their 10 games.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola talked about advantages of having an extra week off

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola was quizzed about how an extra week off will benefit his team. However, the Spaniard noted that being a top team, they are habituated to playing in packed schedules throughout the season. He said:

"One advantage in seven years, not a problem. We are used to play until the last stages of competitions, all the teams who don't play in Europe have advantage over teams who don't play in Europe. If you take this point, they are better. We rest to prepare the game."

He added:

"Normally we play games where others have more time, we never complain. When we play Arsenal the other teams will rest."

Poll : 0 votes