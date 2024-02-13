On-loan Manchester United star Mason Greenwood sends message to partner Harriet Robson on her birthday

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood (on loan at Getafe) has sent his partner Harriet Robson a birthday message.

Greenwood, 22, is spending the season on loan at the La Liga side after the Red Devils agreed he could no longer continue at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants conducted an internal investigation into the attacker after he was acquitted of sexual assault-related charges last year.

The Englishman's move to Getafe received a ton of criticism, but he's been taken in well by the club and its fans. He's also majorly impressed with Jose Bordalas' side, bagging seven goals and five assists in 23 games across competitions thus far.

Greenwood and his girlfriend have adapted well to life in Spain with their daughter. He took to Instagram to post a snap of them enjoying the Spanish weather on his partner's birthday, captioning it:

"Happy Birthday to the best mum. Love you."

A source told The Sun that Greenwood and Robson have been relishing their new life in Spain:

"They have had time and space to enjoy being a young family and are facing up to the challenge of living in a foreign country."

Greenwood made 129 appearances during his time at Manchester United, posting 35 goals and 12 assists. He last appeared for the Red Devils in a 1-0 win against West Ham United in January 2022 before he was arrested.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reportedly been monitoring Manchester United's Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood is being tracked by Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have reportedly been keeping a close eye on Mason Greenwood during his loan spell at Getafe. They've watched the English attacker in person amid his fine form for Azulones.

talkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook (via mufcMPB) reports that it's likely a club will make an offer for Greenwood this summer. Manchester United are not planning for their academy graduate to return to Old Trafford.

Greenwood caught the eye for Getafe in a 3-3 draw against Atletico on December 19. Antoine Griezmann gave his take on the Red Devils loanee's performance:

"Mason Greenwood was really causing us problems in the second half. We couldn’t stop him and it cost us the game.”

The young forward is valued by Transfermarkt at just €7.5 million, but Manchester United will likely demand more for the player. He has just over a year left on his contract with Erik ten Hag's side.