Two La Liga giants are interested in signing on-loan Manchester United star Mason Greenwood next summer - Reports

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are reportedly eyeing a move for Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood, who is unlikely to return to England.

According to TEAMTalk (via mufcMPB), Los Blancos and Los Colchoneros are looking to take advantage of Greenwood's situation. The English forward is currently on loan at La Liga side Getafe.

The 22-year-old left United in the summer on loan after being acquitted of sexual assault-related charges. The Premier League giants decided not to reinstate the Red Devils academy graduate into Erik ten Hag's first team.

Greenwood has impressed with Getafe, bagging five goals and four assists in 15 games across competitions. He caught the eye in Jose Bordalas' side's 3-3 draw against Atletico on December 19.

Manchester United haven't ruled out the possibility that Greenwood returns to the club. He has just over a year left on his contract at Old Trafford.

However, interested clubs believe that there is no way Greenwood will return to England. Thus, they may make an approach for him in the summer.

Greenwood last played for United in January 2022 and was regarded as one of English football's brightest prospects until his arrest. He made 129 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 35 goals and providing 12 assists.

Antoine Griezmann claims Manchester United's Mason Greenwood cost Atletico Madrid vs Getafe

Antoine Griezmann praised Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood performed excellently in Getafe's 3-3 draw against 10-man Atleti. The English attacker made three key passes, completed four of five dribble attempts, and won four of six ground duels.

The Manchester United loanee's display earned praise from Atleti forward Antoine Griezmann. The French superstar applauded the Englishman for his display at the Wanda Metropolitano (via Football365):

"Mason Greenwood was really causing us problems in the second half. We couldn’t stop him and it cost us the game.”

It was just one of several superb performances from Greenwood since joining Getafe from the Red Devils in the summer. He's become one of Geta Azulones' protagonists and adapted well to La Liga.

Getafe boss Bordalas hailed Greenwood following his side's draw with Diego Simeone's men. He said (via the source above):

"A fantastic game, like the whole team. I said it from the first day he arrived, he is a fantastic player, who would reach his best level little by little, we have treated him really well and the whole team has played a great game."

It's frustrating for Manchester United given their current attacking issues under Ten Hag. The likes of Antony and Marcus Rashford are struggling in front of goal, with just two goals across competitions between them this season.