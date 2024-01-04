"On many issues, we are on the same page" - Erik ten Hag details first meeting with INEOS after their minority investment at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has shared details of his first meeting with INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after the British billionaire visited Old Trafford.

Ratcliffe's INEOS group has made a minority investment in the Manchester club, buying 25% stakes. Fans are in anticipation of a new dawn after the new investment.

The British billionaire recently visited Old Trafford and had a meeting with Erik ten Hag. Ten Hag said about the meeting (via UtdDistrict on X):

"Very positive. We had a long meeting, many hours we sit together. On many issues, we are on the same page. It was very positive, I think, on both sides. It was a very constructive meeting. They have good ideas."

Manchester United were brought up for sale by the club's long-term American owners, the Glazers last summer. After a long hassle, INEOS have finally purchased their stake in the club.

As a result of the deal, every footballing decision of the esteemed football club will now go through INEOS. Fans expect increased and better activity from the club in the transfer market.

Ratcliffe is seemingly already putting the effort to get to know the club better. The meeting with Ten Hag signals the ambition of the interested parties involved.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants Dan Ashworth as Manchester United's director

After INEOS' acquisition of Manchester United's stakes, the Old Trafford club is set for a new football structure, with a new director being one of their priorities.

Newcastle United's Dan Ashworth is one of the club's primary targets. According to iNews, Ratcliffe's right-hand man Sir Dave Brailsford is a huge fan of Ashworth. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has now also confirmed United's interest in Ashworth, saying on his YouTube channel:

“Dan Ashworth is (a) candidate. Let’s see if INEOS go for a structure with one person in charge of transfer strategy, or two or three. The appreciation for Ashworth is concrete and real. They rate him as one of the best directors around the world, they really like what he’s done in his career.”

Apart from Ashworth, Paul Mitchell is another name who could get involved in Manchester United's administration. Brailsford is reportedly keen on revamping the club's structure by appointing the two individuals.