“On par with Messi in terms of importance” - Lionel Messi compared to 38-year-old goalkeeper by ex-Champions League winning striker

Former Bayern Munich star Mario Gomez has likened former teammate Manuel Neuer to Lionel Messi in terms of impact on the sport. The German goalkeeper recently kept a monumental clean-sheet to help his side overcome Arsenal and reach the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Ex-Germany international Gomez enjoyed great success in his playing career with Bayern Munich, helping the club win the treble alongside Neuer in 2013. The striker has seen first-hand what the goalkeeper is capable of, having played alongside him for club and country.

Manuel Neuer made a recovery from injury in time to feature for the German giants against Arsenal at the Allianz Arena. The goalkeeper broke the record for the most clean sheets in the competition, which was previously held by Iker Casillas, as he kept his 58th clean sheet in 138 appearances.

Gomez spoke on BILD podcast Phrasenmäher about the Bayern Munich captain, likening his influence on goalkeeping to that of Lionel Messi. He praised his ability on the ball as well as his goalkeeping, naming the German as a master of both phases.

“I would put Manuel Neuer on par with Messi in terms of importance for the game. I don’t even know if we are all aware of what we experienced with a goalkeeper who revolutionized the entire game. Only in 20 years will we realize this. He is the goalkeeper who made everyone realize that feet are as important as hands. The way he masters both is incredible.”

Manuel Neuer has enjoyed similar levels of success to Lionel Messi in his career, having started in multiple league and UEFA Champions League-winning sides. He also helped Germany win the FIFA World Cup in 2014, and is widely considered as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation.

Lionel Messi set to feature in Nashville visit to Miami

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi is set to feature for the side when they face Nashville SC in their MLS clash on Saturday. This was confirmed by manager Gerardo Martino, who revealed in his pre-match conference that he has no plans to reduce Messi's game time.

Messi picked up a hamstring injury earlier this season which kept him out for four games for the Herons, but appears to be fully recovered. The 36-year-old scored and assisted for his side as they defeated Sporting Kansas City in their last MLS game.

Lionel Messi has struggled for fitness since his arrival in the MLS, but has not failed to dazzle in the league. He will have a key role to play in his side's pursuit of silverware this season.

