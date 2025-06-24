“On the pitch there are no friends” - PSG star Achraf Hakimi makes feelings clear about facing Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in Club World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Achraf Hakimi has admitted that he is looking forward to facing Lionel Messi in the FIFA Club World Cup. The two sides have qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament and will face off in the Round of 16 on Sunday, June 29.

Speaking to ItalPress, Hakimi said that he enjoyed his time with Messi at PSG, but both would be focused on helping their respective sides win the upcoming match. The Moroccan right-back said (via 101 Great Goals):

"It would be nice to meet Messi again. There were many beautiful moments. We will see who we play against but then, on the pitch, there are no friends. He will try to win and we will also try to win. We will give everything to try to pass to the next round."

Trending

Gigi Donnarumma echoed similar thoughts on Monday, June 23, after Inter Miami were confirmed as their round-of-16 opponents. He told the media (via 101 Great Goals):

"It's fantastic for us, it's fantastic for me. I lived two years with him, it was a two fantastic years where we played with the greatest player in the world. But now I hope we will win because he has already won many titles."

PSG lost to Botafogo in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage but managed to defeat Atlético Madrid and Seattle Sounders to top the Group B table and qualify for the knockouts. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were unbeaten in Group A but finished second behind Palmeiras after drawing with the Brazilian side on Monday.

Achraf Hakimi was left surprised by Lionel Messi at PSG

Achraf Hakimi spoke to L'Equipe in 2021 and admitted that he was surprised how easy it was to build an on-field understanding with Lionel Messi. He noted that the Argentine superstar was simple and quiet and said (via GOAL):

"Building a technical relationship with him is easy! I give him the ball, I run and he will put it where it belongs! I was surprised by the way he behaved, he is simple, quiet. For Messi to leave Barca, like everyone else, I didn't expect it, and when I heard you were coming here, what can I say? A dream for me!

"I played with many great players and the only one I missed was Messi! I am proud to evolve with such a good footballer. To progress, I will pay attention to how he trains, how he plays. It will grow the team and each of the players that make it up. We speak the same language, in addition, little by little we are getting to know each other."

Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi played 59 matches together at PSG over two seasons. The two won the Ligue1 title in both terms and combined for one goal, which was the winner scored by the Barcelona legend in the 2-1 win over Toulouse in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More