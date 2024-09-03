Lionel Messi posted a heartfelt message for Luis Suarez after the Uruguayan striker announced his retirement from international football. The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker shared the news in a press conference ahead of his country's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Luis Suarez is one of Lionel Messi's closest friends, a bond they forged during their time together at Barcelona. After Suarez announced his retirement, Messi posted a picture of the two players hugging on his Instagram account with the caption:

"You are unique, @luissuarez9. On and off the pitch. I love you very much."

A screenshot of Messi's post on Instagram

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played together for Barcelona for six seasons after the striker joined La Blaugrana from Liverpool in 2014. The two reunited at Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami earlier this year.

Trending

"The decision was not easy" - Lionel Messi's teammate Luis Suarez on his retirement

Luis Suarez announced in a press conference that Uruguay's World Cup qualifier against Paraguay on Friday, September 6, will be his last game for his country. The prolific forward retires as the country's leading goalscorer with 69 goals in 142 appearances.

"There is no better pride in oneself than knowing when the right moment to retire is. Luckily, I am confident that I am retiring from the national team because I want to take a step aside," Suarez said.

"I am 37 years old and I know that it is very difficult to get to the next World Cup. It comforts me a lot that I can retire and not for my injuries to retire me, or to stop being called up," he added.

In an emotional press conference, Suarez said that he is happy with the decision as he gave it his all until his last game for Uruguay.

"For me individually, it is very helpful for me to want to take that step aside and feel ready. It is difficult because the decision was not easy," Suarez said.

"But I go with the peace of mind that until the last game, I gave my all, and that the flame did not burn out slowly and that is why I made the decision that it should be now."

Suarez made his debut for Uruguay in February 2007 and helped his country win the 2011 Copa America title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback